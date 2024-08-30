In the initial interview following her nomination, Harris outlines her perspectives.

In the shared chat with her compatriot Tim Walz, Harris declared, speaking with CNN anchor Dana Bash during a tour in Georgia, a battleground state, "I'm the perfect candidate for this role."

During the interview, Harris criticized Trump for promoting a divisive program within the United States. However, she expressed optimism for a fresh start since "people are ready for a new path." She also mentioned the intention of integrating a Republican into her cabinet, in case she secures the presidency in November, as a means to promote unity.

Addressing fracking, a contentious method of extracting vast gas quantities in the U.S., Harris stated, despite her previous opposition, "As president, I won't impose a fracking ban."

Responding to Republican allegations of her stance modification on critical matters, Harris contended that "the core of my political perspectives and decisions remains unaltered" as her values have "never wavered."

Regarding the crucial campaign problem of migration, Harris outlined penalties for those crossing the border unlawfully. "I believe there should be repercussions," she stated. "Our laws should be adhered to and enforced." In such a scenario, she would enforce these regulations.

Furthermore, Harris advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza, a hostage release agreement, and the termination of the conflict between Israel and the radical Islamist group Hamas. She highlighted Israel's right to self-defense while expressing concern for the "unnecessary killings of innocent Palestinians."

She expressed intent to preserve President Biden's weapon supply policy for Israel. When questioned about altering this policy, she responded, "No."

Harris also shared her experience of learning about Biden's decision to leave the race for the presidency, which occurred as she prepared breakfast for her family. "And I inquired, 'Are you sure?' and he replied, 'Yes.' That's how I discovered", she said.

This marked Harris' initial interview since her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. Previously, Trump, along with other Republicans, had accused her of avoiding interviews following Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.

Eventually, Trump described the interview as tedious in an online post. He and Harris will engage in a televised debate on September 10.

Despite her commitment to addressing migration issues, Harris mentioned, "I'm not going to blame the parents who brought their children here seeking a better life." In response to criticism over her stance on gun control, she clarified, "I'm not going to stay silent when it comes to advocating for common-sense gun safety measures."

