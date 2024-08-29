In the initial conversation post-nomination, Harris discussed his perspectives.

In the chat with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris mentioned that, should she secure victory in the presidential election coming up in November, she would incorporate a Republican into her cabinet to foster national unity.

The discussion took place while Harris was on a campaign excursion to Savannah, Georgia. This interview marks her first engaging with media since being selected as the Democratic nominee and is scheduled to air at 9:00 PM local time (01:00 AM CET on Friday).

The GOP, spearheaded by ex-President Donald Trump, has persistently targeted Harris, claiming that she's shied away from interviews ever since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the Oval Office.

