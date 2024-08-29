Skip to content
In the initial conversation post-nomination, Harris discussed his perspectives.

In a recent interview, following her nomination as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. President, Kamala Harris countered Republican accusations of her shifting views on key issues. "I believe the most noteworthy and substantial element of my political beliefs and choices stems from the fact...

In the chat with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris mentioned that, should she secure victory in the presidential election coming up in November, she would incorporate a Republican into her cabinet to foster national unity.

The discussion took place while Harris was on a campaign excursion to Savannah, Georgia. This interview marks her first engaging with media since being selected as the Democratic nominee and is scheduled to air at 9:00 PM local time (01:00 AM CET on Friday).

The GOP, spearheaded by ex-President Donald Trump, has persistently targeted Harris, claiming that she's shied away from interviews ever since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the Oval Office.

During the post-interview analysis, it was noted that Harris highlighted the importance of her future cabinet, mentioning an upcoming appointment to a significant role for a Republican to promote unity. The GOP, despite criticisms, has expressed hope that Harris will honor her campaign promise of including a Republican in her cabinet.

