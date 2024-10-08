In the Georgian political scenario, the ruling party advocates for the removal of the country's president.

In the Georgian republic located in South Caucasus, the ruling party is activating an impeachment process against President Salome Zourabichvili, who has leanings towards Europe. The reason given, as mentioned by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, is an unapproved trip abroad, according to local press in Tbilisi.

The ruling party is referring to the constitution, which stipulates that the government must sanction the president's travels, especially during her limited period in office. A past attempt in the same year ended unsuccessfully for the same reasons. The ruling party anticipates securing a significant majority in the October 26 parliamentary elections so they can effectively remove the president this time. The disagreement arises from Zourabichvili's recent travel to Europe, which included a visit to Germany.

Considering the fact that Zourabichvili's term concludes towards the end of the year, the upcoming impeachment process holds more of a symbolic significance for the nationalist administration, which has shown interest in reconnecting with Russia.

Notwithstanding widespread opposition, the party recently enacted a law that mimics Russian legislation elsewhere, aiming to suppress alleged foreign influence on society. The EU had granted Georgia, a post-Soviet nation, aspirant status for membership by the close of 2023, but subsequently suspended the process due to this law.

