In the Georgia incident, a father and his offspring are both charged with involvement in a large-scale school shooting.

Media outlets in Georgia reported that a 14-year-old named Colt Gray was indicted by a grand jury in Winder, Barrow County, on Thursday. The indictment includes 55 charges, such as malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children. Colt's father, Colin Gray, was also indicted, facing 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless conduct.

Missy Headrick, a deputy court clerk, confirmed that both Collins and Colt Gray were indicted in separate proceedings. She mentioned that the clerk's office hadn't yet processed the indictments, so the documents would probably not be accessible to the public until the following day.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear for arraignment on Nov. 21, during which they would formally enter their pleas. Colin Gray is currently detained in the Barrow County jail, while Colt Gray, even though charged as an adult, is held in a juvenile detention center in Gainesville. Neither of them has requested bail, and their legal representatives have previously declined to comment.

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, investigators testified that Colt Gray brought a semiautomatic assault-style rifle on a school bus that morning. The rifle was stuffed inside a book bag, with the barrel protruding and wrapped in a poster board. Investigators claimed that the boy left his second-period class and emerged from the bathroom with the rifle, proceeding to shoot people in a classroom and hallways.

Tragically, the shooting resulted in the death of four individuals: teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53; and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Other teacher and eight students also suffered injuries, seven from gunshots.

Investigators indicated that Colt Gray had meticulously planned the shooting at the 1,900-student high school located northeast of Atlanta. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that he left a notebook in his classroom, containing handwritten, step-by-step instructions to prepare for the shooting. The notes included a diagram of his second-period classroom and an estimate that he could potentially kill 26 people and wound 13 others, stating he would be surprised if he made it that far.

Signs of Colt Gray's turmoil had been apparent for some time. In May 2023, he and his father were questioned regarding an online threat linked to Colt. At the time, Colt denied making the threat. He enrolled as a freshman at Apalachee after the academic year commenced but then missed several days of school. Witnesses reported that he had a severe anxiety attack on Aug. 14 and admitting suicidal thoughts.

Colt's mother, Marcee Gray, who lived separately, reported a confrontation with Colin Gray about securing guns and limiting Colt's access to them in August. Instead, Colin Gray provided the boy with ammunition, a gun sight, and additional shooting accessories, according to records.

After Colt Gray asked his mother to admit him to a mental hospital, the family made arrangements to take him to a treatment center in Athens for inpatient mental health care on Aug. 31. However, the plans fell apart due to a disagreement about gun access and Colin Gray's gas money shortage, a day prior to the admission.

Colin Gray's indictment is just one example of parents facing legal repercussions for their children's actions in school shootings. Earlier this year, parents Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted and sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for failing to secure a firearm at home and ignoring their son's deteriorating mental health before he killed four students in 2021.

"In this case, your honor, he had primary custody of Colt. He had knowledge of Colt's fascination with school shooters. He had knowledge of Colt's deteriorating mental state. And he provided the firearms and ammunition that Colt used in this," District Attorney Brad Smith told the judge during the preliminary hearing.

