In the first complete campaign of Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer establishes a new attendance record.

With 16 matches left until the commencement of the MLS Cup playoffs, the overall attendance has exceeded the previous record of 10,900,804, which was set in 2023. The average attendance across the league is 23,240, marking the third consecutive year that MLS crowds have surpassed the 10 million mark during the regular season.

The signing of soccer superstar Lionel Messi in July 2023 probably contributed significantly to this rise in attendance.

The average crowd for Inter Miami's games, both at home and away, was only slightly over 17,000 in 2022, making it the second smallest in the league. However, after Messi joined Miami midway through the season, the attendance soared to 24,407 in 2023 and further escalated to 29,778 in 2024, placing it second highest in the league behind Atlanta United.

Inter Miami's matches have accounted for two of the top three highest attendances this season. The team's 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in April attracted an audience of 72,610, making it the fourth largest in MLS history.

More than 70,000 spectators attended the Rose Bowl for the El Tráfico derby between LA Galaxy and LAFC in July. Inter Miami's 4-1 victory over New England Revolution also ranked among the top three biggest crowds with 65,612 spectators viewing the match at Gillette Stadium in April.

Messi's arrival in 2023 was followed by a string of notable players joining the league in the subsequent season. LA Galaxy added Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus in August, while World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud joined LA FC.

Luis Suárez, who previously played with Messi at Barcelona, joined forces with him in 2024 and assisted Inter Miami in winning its first-ever Supporters’ Shield in early October. Inter Miami is currently favored to win the MLS Cup, with the playoffs scheduled to begin later this month.

Football, being a popular sport, likely played a role in attracting large crowds to MLS matches. The rise in attendance since the signing of Lionel Messi in 2023 is a testament to the power of high-profile players in drawing sports enthusiasts to sporting events.

