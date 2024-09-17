With a deficit of 6 points and 1 minute and 39 seconds left on the clock, the seasoned quarterback remained calm, guiding the Falcons on a 70-yard journey, culminating in a seven-yard TD pass to Drake London with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

Younghoe Koo followed up with the decisive extra point, despite London's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Returning to the field for the Falcons for only the second time since recovering from an ACL injury sustained in October with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins delivered the veteran guidance the team had coveted. After a less-than-impressive debut loss to the Steelers, Cousins delivered precisely what the Falcons had paid for in the game-winning drive.

Despite feeling less than satisfied with his performance, the 36-year-old views Monday's triumph as a potential turning point for the season.

"I'm still not quite there yet. I didn't feel sharp enough, accurate enough today. I need to improve," Cousins remarked post-game.

"But hopefully, that final drive can give us a boost going into next week and we can build upon that.

"I was pleased with how we wrapped up tonight, but there's still plenty of room for improvement."

In praise of Cousins, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced, "He showed up and made plays when it mattered most tonight."

Cousins concluded the night with 20 completed passes from 29 attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns, capped by a 41-yard TD pass to Darnell Mooney in the third quarter.

Crucial Fumble

However, Cousins' performance was far from flawless during the game, and the Eagles had an opportunity to secure the victory in the last quarter.

New Eagles running back, Saquon Barkley, fumbled an easy catch towards the end of the fourth quarter, a blunder that proved decisive. Hurts' pass went to Barkley, but instead of benefiting from the remaining time, the Eagles were forced to opt for a field goal.

Barkley's fumble presented an opening for Cousins and the Falcons, which they eagerly exploited.

Following the Falcons' game-winning, last-minute drive, Hurts' pass ended up in the hands of Jessie Bates, culminating in thrilling celebrations from the Falcons sideline as the clock hit zero.

The Falcons (1-1) now look forward to hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) on September 22, aiming to carry this momentum into their future games.

In the meantime, the Eagles (1-1) head to New Orleans to take on the red-hot Saints (2-0), seeking to reverse their fortunes.

The Falcons' thrilling victory over the Eagles has reignited Cousins' passion for the sport. He expressed, "I want to build upon this moment and continue to improve."

In light of the team's victory, the Falcons' coach praised Cousins, stating, "Cousins showed us how crucial his presence is on the field."

