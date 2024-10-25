In the face-off against the Europe champions, England, the German women's national team manages to persevere, defying the outcome of a self-destructive game.

What a sight to mark the inaugural game for the new national coach: Christian Wueck's revamped women's football team gave England a tough time at Wembley, initially dominating – only to ultimately secure a thrilling, albeit error-prone 4:3 victory in a nail-biting finish.

Elation filled Christian Wueck as he hugged his players post-game. The German coach celebrated his maiden victory in style, triumphing over the vice-world champions England 4:3 (3:2) on the legendary Wembley turf. The German team showcased their skill, snatching a victory despite some errors, with no signs of debut jitters thanks to two goals from new captain Giulia Gwinn.

"It was an exhilarating rollercoaster," Gwinn shared on ARD. "There were goals, penalties, offside calls, goals disallowed, post hits. Of course, we're happy to have given Christian such a strong start. Let's keep it up." Wueck couldn't help but gaze skyward as fireworks illuminated the iconic London football temple before the match start. He needed not wait long for the first big moment, with 47,967 fans witnessing his team being awarded a penalty, thanks to an English captain Leah Williamson's error – Gwinn converting confidently (4.) bottom left.

Wueck's initial team selection proved fortuitous. RB Leipzig debutant Giovanna Hoffmann took to the field as a replacement, performing admirably in the absence of Lea Schüller and Laura Freigang. Hoffmann not only came to the rescue by avoiding a penalty but also provided her first assist later in the game.

Retirements of Popp, Hegering, and Frohms

Wueck's luck continued as they looked for a Euro avenge in the same venue (1:2 a.e.t.) – for a while, at least. Alessia Russo's supposed equalizer (10.) was disallowed for offside, and then Klara Bühl hammered home a pinpoint cross to Gwinn, who struck from 14 meters off the inside of the post for a 0:2 (11.) lead.

The games remained high-class and thrilling, with Russo hitting the post for England (13.). The new coach certainly wasn't having a dull debut, but a successful one. Wueck was visibly agitated, pacing his coaching zone and voicing his displeasure at simple ball losses, which DFB President Bernd Neuendorf observed with delight.

The departures of key players like veteran captain Alexandra Popp, defensive stalwart Marina Hegering, and goalkeeper Merle Frohms could have shaken up the squad, but it didn't. Instead, Bühl slammed in the third goal (29.), finishing neatly into the near post.

Wueck pumped his fists in celebration, but his joy didn't last long as Gwinn committed a handball, resulting in an English penalty. Stanway, her Bayern Munich teammate, dispatched the penalty with ease, bringing England back into the fray (33./36.).

Strong counterattacks, then goalkeeper error

It became evident that the German defense was not well-synced, as evidenced by Sara Doorsoun's costly blunder (39.). However, there were also offensive highlights like Linda Dallmann's 30-meter shot hitting the crossbar (45+4) or Jule Brand's disallowed goal (51.) after a previous offside position by substitute Selina Cerci.

Hoffmann's solid debut, which had ushered in Felicitas Rauch for Sarai Linder on the left wing, improved defensive stability against the persistent host threat. Germany played deeper, depriving England's speed, and launched strong counterattacks through Brand (59.) and Buhl (61.). However, they failed to score the elusive fourth goal.

That occurred when Sara Däbritz (72.) converted another penalty as a substitute for the now-substituted Gwinn, after Russo had fouled Pia-Sophie Wolter. Afterward, Berger allowed a harmless ball to slip through her hands, providing Lucy Bronze with the opportunity to score the 3:4 (81.). Wueck's upcoming test will be on Monday (18.10 Uhr/ZDF), when Popp plays her farewell match against Australia in Duisburg. The first major objective is the Euro in the summer of 2025 in Switzerland.

The German team, now European champions inwaiting, celebrated Gwinn's conversion of the penalty with enthusiasm, gaining a 4:3 lead over England. In the upcoming European championships, the squad will aim to avenge their previous loss against England, having shown promising form in their victory against the vice-world champions.

Read also: