- In the European Championships qualifiers, volleyball contestants secured the runner-up position.

The German female volleyball squad clinched their second success in the Euro Championship preliminaries. Waibl's side outplayed Finland 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) in Schwerin, despite the absence of some crucial players. With back-to-back victories, the German team has an edge in the qualifiers. Lena Kindermann emerged as the lead scorer with 13 points.

Captain and libero Anna Pogany played her final home game. At 30, she's been with the Vice-Champion Volleyball Club SSC Palmberg Schwerin since 2018 but will shift to the USA next season. In the third set, Leana Grozer, the 17-year-old daughter of men's national team star Georg Grozer, made her appearance.

The qualifiers resume in 2025

Camilla Weitzel, Pia Kästner, Monique Strubbe, Lena Stigrot, and Hanna Orthmann weren't present for this clash. The German team's last two Group A fixtures are scheduled for the following year. Waibl was temporarily appointed as coach in the spring and will continue until August's end. It's still uncertain who will assume the role of permanent coach.

A week ago, Germany triumphed over Switzerland. To book a spot in the Euro Championship, they need to finish as group champs or among the top five second-place finishers. The tournament will happen in Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, and Sweden in 2026.

Despite the team missing key players like Camilla Weitzel and Hanna Orthmann, the heavy responsibility fell on the shoulders of the remaining German players. Anna Pogany, despite playing her final home game, showcased her resilience and strength throughout the match.

