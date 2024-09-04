Venturing to attain millionaire status: Who's up for the challenge? - In the €32,000 challenge, RTL commits errors

On the hit RTL quiz show "Who's Your Millionaire?" there was a blunder on September 4th. The four options for the 32,000 Euro question were all incorrect, as the broadcast stated in a press release. Over 2.96 million viewers watched this mishap unfold.

Taking place during the show's sixth "3-million-Euro week," the juniors under 30 went head-to-head with the seniors over 80. Surprisingly, none of them managed to answer a question correctly.

Who was hunted down more than Taylor Swift?

Competitor Laura Harbig faced a challenge of deciphering who Germans searched for more in the "International Personalities" category in 2023 than US singer Taylor Swift (34). The options were actress Margot Robbie (34), Queen Consort Camilla (77), Tesla CEO Elon Musk (53), and Bayern star Harry Kane (31). The host, Günther Jauch (68), suggested Harry Kane, but Harbig chose Elon Musk, bringing her winnings down to 500 euros.

RTL then admitted the question was incorrect. They said, "Following a thorough investigation, we discovered that none of the provided options are factual. According to our findings, Taylor Swift was the most searched for 'International Personality' in 2023."

The roots of the blunder

The origins of the blunder can be traced back to an analysis of Google Trends from the past year. In reality, Harry Kane surpassed Taylor Swift, while Margot Robbie took fourth place. However, these rankings don't reflect the most frequently searched terms but rather the individuals with the most significant increase compared to the previous year.

Harbig now has a chance to return and possibly become a millionaire on the upcoming "3-million-Euro week."

Despite competing against senior citizens over 80, the juniors under 30 failed to answer any question correctly during the "3-million-Euro week" of the RTL quiz show. The blunder in determining the most searched-for "International Personality" in 2023 also affected senior citizen Laura Harbig, who incorrectly guessed Tesla CEO Elon Musk instead of Taylor Swift.

Read also: