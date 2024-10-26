In the debut of Lionel Messi's MLS playoffs, Inter Miami outshines Atlanta United.

It were two ex-Barcelona colleagues who netted the goals, as Luis Suarez scored the initial one in the second minute and Jordi Alba's spectacular 60-yard effort put the icing on the cake, securing the triumph. Saba Lobzhanidze had equalized for Atlanta in the 39th minute, but Alba's unbelievable effort from the left flank proved to be the match-winning moment.

The success grants Miami a one-game advantage in the best-of-three first round series of the MLS playoffs, with the second game scheduled for November 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Following the encounter, Miami head coach Gerardo Martino lauded Alba's influence on the team, stating, as per MLS, "Finding fullbacks who are so decisive and contribute so significantly to the team's offensive game is not an easy task. There are only a handful of players like Dani Alves, Cafu, Marcelo, Roberto Carlos who can achieve this level of effectiveness."

Messi didn't get on the scoresheet himself, but he was instrumental throughout the encounter, providing the assist for Alba's decisive goal and causing constant disruption to Atlanta's defense. He also tested Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan numerous times, striking the post midway through the first half.

Alba's second-half strike, his fifth of the season, was set up by Messi, marking his 17th assist of the campaign.

The win marked the ideal opening to the postseason for Miami, which carries a heavy burden of expectations. Not only does it boast a star-studded squad brimming with experience, but it entered the playoffs as the top seed following a successful regular season where it suffered just four defeats, amassing 74 points, the highest tally in the league.

"I was most pleased with the control we maintained over the game for almost the entire duration," Martino said afterwards, as per Inter Miami. "We made minimal errors that could have given the opposition room to exploit. We created five clear-cut chances in the first half, and one of them came very close to the post. We exhibited patience. I believe if it weren't for Guzan's exceptional performance, the game would have ended with a substantial difference."

Atlanta had progressed to this stage of the MLS playoffs after overcoming Montreal on penalties in the wild card round.

