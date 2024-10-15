Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsJets

In the current predicament, renowned NFL figure Rodgers is receiving significant backing.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read

In the current predicament, renowned NFL figure Rodgers is receiving significant backing.

Star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rejoicing as his preferred receiver, Davante Adams, formally joins the underperforming New York Jets. Multiple American news sources confirm the move. In return, the Raiders secure a third-round pick in the upcoming draft and assume Adams' salary for the season. This marks the second substantial shift; following a five-game stint, the Jets let go of coach Robert Saleh.

Adams' services are now acquired by the Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders, based on various U.S. media reports. The Raiders will get a third-round pick in the impending draft, while bearing Adams' salary for this season. This is the second major alteration in personnel: Post the first five games, coach Robert Saleh was released by the Jets.

Under specific circumstances, the Raiders could potentially secure a pick in an earlier round. Trades in the NFL remain permissible until November 5. In Las Vegas, Adams displayed two somewhat unstable seasons, and this year, the 31-year-old wide receiver began the first three games but was sidelined due to a thigh injury. As per reports, Adams has already arrived in New York, preparing for his physical examination.

In New York, Adams will reunite with his long-time ally, Aaron Rodgers. They developed a strong connection during their eight successful seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers considered Adams his go-to target, completing 65 touchdown passes to the wide receiver over the years. The New York Jets commenced their season with high hopes, however, they've fallen short of expectations, losing four of their six matches. They were defeated 20-23 at home against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday. Despite throwing two touchdown passes and accumulating 294 yards, including a remarkable "Hail Mary" pass towards the end of the first half, Rodgers couldn't prevent the fourth season loss in the sixth game. He also threw one interception.

Adams is now set to wear the jersey of the struggling New York Jets, as he was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders. This move reunites him with his long-time teammate and close friend, Aaron Rodgers, who is eager to have his preferred receiver in the Jets' offense.

Read also:

Comments

Related

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback
Sport

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback SC Magdeburg struggles to keep pace: The German handball titans suffer an unexpected loss in the Champions League, causing them to scramble for progression. Following a triumphant display, the German handball champions, SC Magdeburg, were brutally brought back down to earth. In the Champions

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public