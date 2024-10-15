In the current predicament, renowned NFL figure Rodgers is receiving significant backing.

Star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rejoicing as his preferred receiver, Davante Adams, formally joins the underperforming New York Jets. Multiple American news sources confirm the move. In return, the Raiders secure a third-round pick in the upcoming draft and assume Adams' salary for the season. This marks the second substantial shift; following a five-game stint, the Jets let go of coach Robert Saleh.

Adams' services are now acquired by the Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders, based on various U.S. media reports. The Raiders will get a third-round pick in the impending draft, while bearing Adams' salary for this season. This is the second major alteration in personnel: Post the first five games, coach Robert Saleh was released by the Jets.

Under specific circumstances, the Raiders could potentially secure a pick in an earlier round. Trades in the NFL remain permissible until November 5. In Las Vegas, Adams displayed two somewhat unstable seasons, and this year, the 31-year-old wide receiver began the first three games but was sidelined due to a thigh injury. As per reports, Adams has already arrived in New York, preparing for his physical examination.

In New York, Adams will reunite with his long-time ally, Aaron Rodgers. They developed a strong connection during their eight successful seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers considered Adams his go-to target, completing 65 touchdown passes to the wide receiver over the years. The New York Jets commenced their season with high hopes, however, they've fallen short of expectations, losing four of their six matches. They were defeated 20-23 at home against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday. Despite throwing two touchdown passes and accumulating 294 yards, including a remarkable "Hail Mary" pass towards the end of the first half, Rodgers couldn't prevent the fourth season loss in the sixth game. He also threw one interception.

Adams is now set to wear the jersey of the struggling New York Jets, as he was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders. This move reunites him with his long-time teammate and close friend, Aaron Rodgers, who is eager to have his preferred receiver in the Jets' offense.

Read also: