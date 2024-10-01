In the court's decision, the 'Rust' ammunition supplier was denied a retrial, and their initial conviction for the deadly shooting incident was maintained.

Gutierrez Reed was ordered to continue staying in jail to finish off the remaining part of her 18-month imprisonment.

This decision was made around three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, aged 42, was tragically shot dead by a live bullet discharged from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film on October 21, 2021. The movie's director also suffered injuries in this incident.

Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for managing firearms on the film set, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March.

During her trial, it was claimed she repeatedly disregarded safety guidelines and was careless in carrying out her responsibilities, leading to six live bullets being present on the set. However, her defense attorney argued that she was made the fall guy for the safety lapses on the movie set and other crew members.

Baldwin himself was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and had stated not guilty.

At his trial in July, prosecutors accused him of violating the fundamental principles of firearm safety by pointing the prop gun at Hutchins and pulling the trigger, while his lawyers blamed the film's armorer and the first assistant director for allowing a real bullet to be loaded into Baldwin's prop gun.

However, just a few days into his trial, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dropped the charges and ruled that the prosecutors had not handed over necessary evidence to the defense. The judge considered the concealment of evidence as deliberate and intentional, leading to the case being dismissed permanently.

In their July petition, Gutierrez Reed's lawyers had mentioned "serious misconduct by the prosecution" and multiple complaints of "grave and persistent discovery violations by the state" as the reasons for their demand.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated as more information becomes available.

