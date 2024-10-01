Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

In the court's decision, the 'Rust' ammunition supplier was denied a retrial, and their initial conviction for the deadly shooting incident was maintained.

In a recent ruling, a New Mexico judge turned down Hannah Gutierrez Reed's plea for a retrial or the dismissal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she received in relation to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
In March, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter,...
In March, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the court's decision, the 'Rust' ammunition supplier was denied a retrial, and their initial conviction for the deadly shooting incident was maintained.

Gutierrez Reed was ordered to continue staying in jail to finish off the remaining part of her 18-month imprisonment.

This decision was made around three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, aged 42, was tragically shot dead by a live bullet discharged from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film on October 21, 2021. The movie's director also suffered injuries in this incident.

Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for managing firearms on the film set, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March.

During her trial, it was claimed she repeatedly disregarded safety guidelines and was careless in carrying out her responsibilities, leading to six live bullets being present on the set. However, her defense attorney argued that she was made the fall guy for the safety lapses on the movie set and other crew members.

Baldwin himself was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and had stated not guilty.

At his trial in July, prosecutors accused him of violating the fundamental principles of firearm safety by pointing the prop gun at Hutchins and pulling the trigger, while his lawyers blamed the film's armorer and the first assistant director for allowing a real bullet to be loaded into Baldwin's prop gun.

However, just a few days into his trial, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dropped the charges and ruled that the prosecutors had not handed over necessary evidence to the defense. The judge considered the concealment of evidence as deliberate and intentional, leading to the case being dismissed permanently.

In their July petition, Gutierrez Reed's lawyers had mentioned "serious misconduct by the prosecution" and multiple complaints of "grave and persistent discovery violations by the state" as the reasons for their demand.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Gutierrez Reed could utilize her time in jail for personal growth and exploration of various forms of [entertainment], such as reading books or watching movies.

Unfortunately, due to the media attention surrounding her case, it might be challenging for Gutierrez Reed to fully immerse herself in entertainment, as her own story has become a form of public spectacle.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual
Society

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual For six years, the crafty department store extortionist nicknamed "Dagobert" kept the authorities at bay. The public admired his exploits until he was apprehended in 1994. Now, the RTL+ miniseries "I Am Dagobert" revisits this notable chapter in German

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts
Society

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts Julia Roberts Set to Receive Prestigious Honorary César. Her outstanding acting talents have rightfully earned her this recognition. Julia Roberts is set to receive a significant honor. As per the organizers of the upcoming 50th César Awards, detailed on their official

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public