In the court case concerning the accusations of rape against Maddie's suspect, not guilty verdict declared.

In a recent court hearing, Christian B., who was also a suspect in the infamous Maddie case, was cleared of multiple severe sexual misconduct charges. Despite the acquittal, the 47-year-old will still remain incarcerated as he serves a previous sentence for rape, with his release scheduled for September 2025. It's important to note that this trial was not directly related to the Maddie case; investigations continue, but charges have yet to be pressed.

The Regional Court of Braunschweig presided over the trial for 38 days, with the jury deliberating after hearing extensive evidence. Many spectators anticipated this verdict following the court's decision to lift B.'s arrest warrant at the defense's request in July.

The high-profile trial received global media attention due to B.'s alleged involvement in the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine "Maddie" McCann. However, it's crucial to underscore that the Maddie case did not feature in this specific trial, with investigations continuing but no imminent indictment in sight.

Potential appeal by the prosecution

At the trial's commencement in February, Christian B. was charged with three rapes and two counts of child sexual abuse in Portugal. With the presentation of evidence, the prosecution maintained its belief in B.'s guilt and sought a combined sentence of 15 years in prison and subsequent preventive detention.

Prosecutors argued that B. was responsible for two rapes and two instances of abuse. In one of the rape cases, however, the charges were deemed invalid. Having already declared their intent to appeal in case of an acquittal, the prosecution followed through on this plan.

On the penultimate day of the trial, the defense called for total acquittal. B.'s legal team contended that there was a lack of substantial evidence and the credibility of witnesses was questionable. During his last opportunity to speak, the defendant chose not to address the court.

