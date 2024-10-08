In the context of international affairs, there are reports suggesting that North Korean military personnel are engaged in combat in Ukraine.

In a recent rocket attack in Ukraine, sources suggest that several high-ranking North Korean officers have met their demise. South Korea, taking these reports seriously, suspects that the North Korean soldiers are supporting Russia's side in the conflict. But as of now, this assumption is unverified.

South Korean Defense Minister, Kim Yong Hyun, hinted at this possibility during a parliamentary session in Seoul, stating that it's "most likely" that the Russian-Ukraine conflict has seen North Korean troops providing assistance. Kim explained that the agreement between Russia and North Korea has certain military undertones, suggesting a potential alliance.

According to The Kyiv Post, a deadly rocket strike near Donetsk on October 3 claimed the lives of over 20 soldiers, including six North Korean officers. A known intelligence source revealed that these officers were there to discuss strategies with their Russian counterparts and showcase their troops before the attack.

Although no concrete evidence has surfaced showing North Korean troops directly engaging in combat, South Korean officials have previously hinted at North Korea's intentions to dispatch a significant military engineering unit to Ukraine for infrastructure reconstruction in June. Experts have hinted at the presence of North Korean weapons in Ukraine, a claim both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied. The two nations have been strengthening their military bonds in recent times, with Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting North Korea and signing a defense agreement with Leader Kim Jong Un in June. South Korea and North Korea have maintained a strong alliance since the establishment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea following World War II, and their relationship has further intensified due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The South Korean government has expressed concern to The Commission of the United Nations Human Rights about the potential involvement of North Korean soldiers in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In light of the recent deaths of North Korean officers in Ukraine, The Commission should investigate the alleged military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

