- In the children's absence, she would regularly consume vodka.

In the '80s, it was Elle Macpherson's fitness, sporty physique, and balanced lifestyle that gained her widespread recognition. Originally from Australia, she abandoned her law studies to become a model in the U.S.A. In 1989, the magazine "Time" dubbed her "The Body" after she graced "Sports Illustrated's" swimsuit issue cover multiple times. However, her life wasn't always smooth-sailing, as she reveals in her memoir, "Elle." In the chapter titled "Recovery," Macpherson opens up about her struggle with alcohol addiction.

She didn't realize for a long time that she had a serious problem, as Macpherson shared in an Australian radio show. "I wasn't a wreck. I was an organized, high-performing drinker who thought I had everything under control. I believed alcoholics were homeless people who started drinking in the morning," she recalled. It wasn't until her peers in the healthcare field pointed out her drinking habits that she began to question them.

Elle Macpherson's nightly routine with alcohol

Macpherson would down vodka shots after putting her two sons to bed – sometimes she'd pass out, sometimes she'd vomit. "I thought if I vomited, I wouldn't have the alcohol in my system anymore. How unintelligent of me?" the model confessed in the interview. Her behavior was openly visible. "That was just how my life went. The father of my children lived in another country, and he would only be home on weekends. I was home with the kids, and that's what I did – until I didn't," Macpherson explained. She was in a relationship with French businessman Arpad Busson from 1996 to 2005, and they have two sons, Flynn and Cy.

Just before her 40th birthday, Macpherson decided to admit herself to a rehab clinic in Arizona, where she stayed for several months. Afterwards, she attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, which she still attends today. "I gave up drinking in 2003 because I felt I couldn't fully live my life, and it proved to be an excellent stepping stone to self-discovery," Macpherson shared with the Australian magazine "Body + Soul" last year. She has remained sober for 21 years now.

Elle Macpherson's breast cancer diagnosis

Besides her alcohol addiction, Macpherson also discusses her breast cancer diagnosis in her book, which she received in 2014. "It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confused, and in many ways, it was discouraging," she told the Australian magazine "Women's Weekly." Macpherson consulted 32 healthcare professionals and experts, who recommended a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and subsequent reconstruction. But Macpherson opted for an alternative approach that focused on her overall health, rather than just the cancer.

She spent eight months in a house in Arizona, seeking treatment from a naturopathic specialist, an osteopath, a chiropractor, and two therapists. Her decision met controversy from her family. Her 19-year-old son, Flynn, "couldn't wrap his head around my decision," Macpherson wrote in her book. Her ex-partner, Arpad Busson, also disagreed. "He was terrified because I'd chosen not to pursue conventional pharmaceutical treatment. He thought it was extreme. I, however, found chemotherapy and surgery to be quite extreme," she said. Now, she claims to be symptom-free. "In the conventional sense, one might say I'm in clinical remission, but I'd say I'm living in complete well-being. It's not just about what the blood tests say, but about how one lives their life on all levels."

