In the Champions League on Tuesday, Real Madrid's Viniícius Júnior scored a hat-trick to orchestrate a remarkable recovery against Borussia Dortmund.

Once more on a Tuesday, it went down just like that for Los Blancos, fighting back from a 2-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund to triumph 5-2, driven by the sensational performance of Vinícius Jr.

Repeating last year's final encounter, Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens had taken a commanding lead for Dortmund beyond half-time with two efforts. Madrid, however, transformed into a distinctive entity post-interval.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti commented to reporters post-game, "We kept cool and discussed possible approaches for the second half. I shifted the system and the team lifted their spirits, bringing more power. We were too passive in the initial half, hesitated to press, and two relatively simple goals emerged. They had control which we needed to dismantle. The team performed brilliantly in the second half, nailing their foot down. This second-half was our finest outing of the season."

Opening the comeback, it was veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger who found the back of the net with a header, thanks to a cross from Kylian Mbappé, in the 60th minute. The frenzy inside the Santiago Bernabéu ensued as Madrid pulled themselves together.

Following kmoments, Madrid achieved parity as Vinícius tapped in from a close distance for his first of the game.

With the score level, the match turned into an exciting spectacle where both teams had opportunities to gain the lead. Evidently, it was the home team that managed to break the stalemate when captain Lucas Vázquez fired a shot high into the net with a tight angle.

Madrid's momentum continued even with the lead, and Vinícius, in particular, wasn't stopping there. With the game stretching, the Brazilian displayed his prowess with a breathtaking goal, picking up a loose ball from deep within his own territory, driving the entire length of the field, and curling an exquisite finish into the corner of the net.

The goal solidified his position in the upcoming Ballon d’Or vote on Monday.

Vinícius capped off his stellar performance with another tantalizing goal, dazzling the Dortmund defenders with his unmatched footwork, and firing a shot past the keeper to land a hat-trick.

"He's the best candidate for the Ballon d'Or, not for this extraordinary performance tonight, but for his invaluable contributions throughout last season, leading us to the Champions League victory," Ancelotti praised Vinícius' performance.

"His three goals will propel him toward his next Ballon d'Or."

Villa continues winning streak

In other Champions League action, Aston Villa sustained its unblemished start, overcoming Bologna 2-0 on Tuesday and surging to the top of the table.

Captain John McGinn set off the night's proceedings with a fortuitous free-kick at the 55th minute, before Jhon Durán capped off the victory with an inspired goal in front of a boisterous Villa Park crowd.

Duran was substituted shortly afterwards and reacted vigorously by punching a seat in the dugout.

Despite this sudden outburst, it was the only blemish on another unforgettable European evening for Aston Villa, enjoying an exceptional season.

"I'm overjoyed," Villa manager Unai Emery told reporters following the game.

"I'm thrilled with the fans' support and the way they transmitted energy on the field. I'm extremely satisfied since we played a very serious match throughout the 90 minutes."

Pulisic converts from corner

In a night laced with dramatic Champions League action, AC Milan triumphed over Club Brugge 3-1.

American talent Christian Pulisic launched Milan’s first goal with an expert corner kick, deftly slipping past everyone to reach the net.

Despite being reduced to ten players after Raphael Onyedika was sent off, the visitors continued the momentum after the resumption with Kyriani Sabbe scoring an equalizer in the 51st minute.

Milan rallied past their setback, with Tijjani Reijnders going on to score a brace that sealed the game for the Italian giant.

Meanwhile, German side Stuttgart grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Juventus, edging out the Old Lady 1-0 with El Bilal Touré netting the late goal in the 92nd minute.

This result marked the first win of the campaign for Stuttgart and a halt to Juventus’ unbeaten streak in the competition.

In the realm of football, Aston Villa's captain John McGinn also had a notable moment, scoring a fortuitous free-kick against Bologna at Villa Park, contributing to their 2-0 victory and maintaining their impressive Champions League form.

As the sporting excitement continues, Manchester United's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm for his team's upcoming match, promising to bring his A-game and bring honor to the Red Devils.

Read also: