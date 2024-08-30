In the Berlin Zoo, the sex of the newborn panda twins has been identified as female.

"The two dynamically growing ladies," as Put forth by Zoo and Amusement Park Director Andreas Knieriem, are flourishing quite well. This progress can be largely attributed to the dedication and round-the-clock care provided by colleagues from the Chengdu Panda Base in China and the Berlin Panda crew.

Germany has witnessed the birth of pandas for the second time in its history. Mother Meng Meng, in 2019, had given birth to two cubs, creating a buzz that extended beyond the capital, marking the inaugural panda birth on German soil. Her sons, Pit and Paule, now reside at the Chengdu Panda Base.

At some point in the future, as announced on Friday, the newly born panda females will have to bid farewell. The Panda Enclosure in the Berlin Zoo can only accommodate two adult pandas indefinitely. Nevertheless, there's ample time before that transition takes place. Typically, cubs spend around 1.5 to 2 years with their mothers. However, the tiny panda offspring remain hidden from the zoo visitors' eyes at the moment.

Other animals at the Berlin Zoo might miss the company of the growing pandas once they leave. The other sections of the zoo could potentially benefit from the increased attention due to the pandas' absence.

Read also: