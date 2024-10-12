In the battle against Hamas, what accomplishments has Israel reportedly made?

Ever since the bloody incident on October 7, 2023, Israel's military has had one objective: to wipe out Hamas. Yet, this notorious group seems to bounce back after every setback. Research data from conflict studies suggest a helpless battle.

A full year into its offensive in Gaza, Israel's retaliation against Hamas has reached a critical juncture. Despite the loss of numerous members, including high-level commanders, the price is high. UN reports reveal that among the civilian casualties are over 11,300 children and 6,300 women. Add to this, nearly two million people displaced, and substantial parts of Gaza reduced to rubble.

However, the threats to Israeli citizens remain. In fact, Israel's army now faces multiple threats while attempting to keep control over Gaza. Even though Hamas' military strength has been substantially weakened, it's far from defeated, according to an evaluation by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project.

Israeli Military Takes Heavy Casualties in Guerrilla Warfare

The data paints a crystal-clear picture of the conflict's progression, detailing Hamas' tactical evolution over time. At the start of the ground offensive, which commenced in Gaza's north, Hamas participated in intense battles with Israeli forces. The conflict reached its peak in December and January.

Yet, even in subsequent months, Hamas managed to evade and resist the " cleansing operation" of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Even in areas considered to be fully controlled by the IDF, fighting persists. Most recently, four IDF soldiers were reportedly killed on September 17 when Hamas deliberately targeted a building west of Rafah with rockets.

This type of attack characterizes the current phase of the conflict, according to ACLED's analysis. Members of Hamas are increasingly avoiding direct confrontation with the Israeli military. Instead of head-on battles, there's an increase in attacks using long-range weapons, homemade explosives, and ambushes. Remarkably, Hamas' infamous tunnel network still plays a crucial role.

Thousands of Hamas Members Killed, but Recruitment Remains Unabated

Few instances of violence between Hamas and Israeli forces have been reported for early October. However, these findings likely will be updated. Events often appear in the database with a delay. Nevertheless, it's clear that the fighting in Gaza has decreased significantly over the past year. Indications suggest that Hamas is running low on resources.

Israel claims to have eliminated approximately 17,000 armed adversaries since the conflict's onset. This would surpass half of the 25,000 to 30,000 fighters said to belong to Hamas' military wing before the clash. However, these figures are challenging to validate. It remains unclear how many of the deceased can be attributed to the Hamas milieu. According to official IDF reports on the Gaza conflict, the killing of around 8,500 suspected Hamas members is documented and credibly substantiated with details such as location and time.

Analyses by CNN and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reveal that despite their heavy losses, Hamas combat battalions in Gaza are capable of regrouping and even recruiting new members. As quoted in CNN, an anonymous Palestinian refugee from the region stated, "The Hamas presence in North Gaza is stronger than you think. They hide among civilians, which helps them to rebuild their forces."

Attacks in the West Bank bear the hallmark of Hamas

Despite this, Israel's leadership presents the Gaza offensive as a success. "The Hamas military formation no longer exists," Israel's Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant declared at the beginning of September. However, the Israeli government leaves open what the future holds in the region. A ceasefire is not on the horizon.

Hamas continues to devise ways to attack Israeli soldiers and civilians, even outside the Gaza Strip. Since October 7, there have been at least 12 Hamas attacks in the West Bank, resulting in injuries or deaths, according to ACLED's analysis. The terrorist organization has refined its tactics in recent months and is attempting to execute "more complex and sophisticated attacks with explosives reminiscent of the Second Intifada," the report suggests.

On July 23, for example, Hamas activists lured several Israeli soldiers into an ambush using improvised explosive devices, resulting in three injuries. At the end of August, Hamas terrorists set off two car bombs in a coordinated attack on Israeli settlements in the West Bank within 20 minutes.

The presence of Palestinian group terrorism is also increasingly prominent elsewhere in Israel. Most recently, Hamas claimed responsibility for an attack in Tel Aviv on October 1, resulting in at least seven deaths. A prior failed suicide bombing in August is also considered a significant event - being the first time in eight years that a bomb exploded on a Hamas attacker's body in Tel Aviv, the heart of Israel.

Regardless of the solution Israel seeks for Gaza, a future for the Palestinian territories free from Hamas appears unattainable even a year into the offensive. Although the Hamas leadership in Qatar is now indicating that it lacks the ability and will to continue governing war-torn Gaza, the terrorist organization remains capable of keeping Israel in a state of attrition while simultaneously expanding its influence in the West Bank. This unfolds against the backdrop of the continued absence of any signs of life from the remaining hostages in Gaza. This does not bode well for the Israeli government's success record.

Despite Israel's efforts to weaken Hamas within the European Union has been vocal about its concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging both sides to maintain a ceasefire and refrain from escalating the violence. The European Union has provided humanitarian aid to the affected civilians in Gaza, stressing the importance of upholding international law and protecting civilian populations during times of conflict.

