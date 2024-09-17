In the Avignon rape trial, the accused openly admits to the charged offenses.

In France, the main defendant, a 71-year-old individual named Dominique Pelicot, confessed to enabling multiple men to sexually assault his wife for years in court. In Avignon, on Tuesday, he acknowledged his actions, stating, "I'm a rapist, just like the rest of you in this room."

His 50 co-defendants were present during his admission. Pelicot acknowledged that they were all aware of the situation. He further stated that his wife, Gisele, did not deserve such treatment. This was his first time openly discussing the crimes in the high-profile trial, as his testimony had been repeatedly postponed due to health concerns.

The judge presiding over the case had requested several medical evaluations and even considered delaying the trial. Pelicot's health issues include a kidney infection, as per the court records. Although he was deemed fit to stand trial, accommodations were made, such as providing him a chair instead of a stool and allowing him to take breaks to rest.

Memory Issues and Medical Concerns

Gisele Pelicot, Dominique's ex-wife, had revealed in court the previous week that she had been experiencing unexplained memory lapses and gynecological issues for years. She hadn't fully understood the nature of her husband's abuse until he was suspected of another crime.

At this point, investigators discovered over 4,000 photos and videos of an obviously unconscious woman being raped, which implicated Dominique in the abuse.

