In the assault on Poltava, militant land forces sustained casualties

As the new academic year kicks off in Russia, specialists forecast a substantial surge in state brainwashing of students. The amount of time dedicated to what can be viewed as "Kremlin propaganda indoctrination" is expected to more than double this year, reaching approximately 1,300 hours. This information was shared by the online platform "Agentstvo," which is home to oppositional Russian journalists. Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's leader, has repeatedly advocated for schools to instill a sense of patriotism in children as early and extensively as possible. Promoting critical thinking, however, is not encouraged. According to "Agentstvo," the total number of school hours devoted to promoting the Kremlin's perspective on various topics, such as history, the conflict in Ukraine, and traditional family and societal values, can vary by grade. However, more than 1,300 out of the 11,000 school hours could potentially be utilized for propaganda, as "Agentstvo" indicated.

Ukraine, on the other hand, sees a change in leadership at Ukrenergo, the country's power grid operator. The supervisory board of the state-owned company voted for the head's dismissal on Monday, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the board chairman, on his Facebook page. Reports suggest that the official reason for his dismissal is that he failed to protect the Ukrainian power grid from Russian attacks. However, Kudrytskyi disputes this claim, stating that he implemented protective measures and has become a target of a smear campaign aimed at discrediting the company and ultimately seizing control of Ukrenergo. Kudrytskyi does not name any specific individuals behind the campaign.

Several members of Ukraine's government have tendered their resignations. This includes Olexander Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, responsible for domestic weapons production during the war with Russia. Kamyshin announced that he will continue his work in the defense sector but in a different capacity. In addition, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilets, have submitted their resignations.

A Russian missile strike hits the Poltava region in Ukraine, resulting in at least 47 fatalities. According to Ukrainian reports, two missiles destroyed a building used by the Military Institute of Communications in Poltava, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Telegram. Over 200 people were injured in the attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with recently freed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa in Berlin. Scholz expresses his admiration for Kara-Mursa's strength and courage in fighting for a democratic future in Russia, stating that he was instrumental in securing Kara-Mursa's release in the August prisoner exchange.

The British intelligence service believes that Russia is preparing additional defense structures for the Kerch Bridge, linking Russia with occupied Crimea. Russia has installed barriers of floating and sunken barges, laid sea mines, erected smoke generators, and increased the number of air defense systems in the area. Additionally, a structure parallel to the bridge is being constructed, which could serve as an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to protect against Ukrainian naval forces' explosive drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense unveils a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for use by Ukrainian forces. The Khorunzhyi, named after the Cossack military rank of "standard-bearer," has been in development for some time. The latest announcement indicates that many more units of the vehicle will soon be deployed, providing a much-needed domestic reinforcement for the Ukrainian military's equipment needs.

Estonia and Lithuania criticize Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna laments that the Mongolian government's decision to welcome Putin instead of apprehending him undermines the International Criminal Court and the international legal system significantly. He adds that Mongolia had an opportunity to contribute to ending Russia's war in Ukraine but chose not to do so. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis calls it unacceptable that the Mongolian government ignored the International Criminal Court's binding arrest warrant against Putin, which he believes is another example of the crumbling system based on international law.

A trial against a French individual accused of spying in Russia begins. It is unclear at this time what specific charges have been brought against the individual. However, the trial serves as a reminder of the tension and mistrust between Russia and the West.

A French worker from a Swiss NGO is on trial in Moscow starting from Tuesday, accused of breaking Russia's "foreign agents" law. The court ordered him to remain in detention until at least February next year. The man, Laurent Vinatier, worked as a Russia and former Soviet Union expert for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), an NGO focused on mediation and secret diplomacy to prevent and resolve international conflicts. He was arrested in Moscow in June.

14:27: Germany Plans to Give Ukraine Six More IRIS-T Missile Defense Systems

According to security sources, Germany intends to provide Ukraine with six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The government also aims to acquire six more of these systems for its own military.

13:58: Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crashes Again, Media Reports

Russian media report another crash of a Mi-8 Russian helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter made an emergency landing 85 kilometers from Irkutsk, injuring two people. Rescue operations are ongoing with six people on board. Initially, the helicopter was reported lost after contact was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by Ria Novosti.

13:34: Zelensky: 41 Dead, 180 Injured in Russian Attack on Poltava

A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava has killed 41 people and injured more than 180, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The area surrounding a school and a neighboring hospital was hit, and a part of the Institute of Communications building was destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that the enemy used two ballistic missiles. "The time between the alarm and the arrival of the lethal missiles was so short that they caught people in the air raid shelter during evacuation." Rescue workers were able to rescue 25 people, including 11 who were freed from the rubble.

13:12: US Close to Agreement on Long-Range Missile Supply to Ukraine

Insiders report that the US is close to a deal to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that could reach deep into Russian territory. However, the Kyiv government will have to wait several more months for the missiles, as the US needs to resolve technical issues before delivery, as reported by several US insiders. The decision is expected to be announced in the fall. The missiles in question are JASSM, conventional air-to-ground cruise missiles with medium to long range, capable of striking ground targets from the air. A supply of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly enhance its strategic capabilities and give it an advantage over Russia.

12:43: Russia Condemns Prominent Physicist in Hypersonic Rocket Case

A Moscow court sentenced a renowned physicist to 15 years in a labor camp after finding him guilty of "treason." This is the latest sentence for a scientist accused of leaking state secrets. The 57-year-old was involved in the development of Russian hypersonic rockets, according to Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were arrested on suspicion of treason. The group from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of nearly a dozen scientists researching this technology who have been charged with treason by Russia in recent years. The 57-year-old was arrested in August 2022. The men are facing "serious charges," according to security sources.

12:15: Russia's Trade with India Doubles

Russia's trade with India nearly doubled last year, according to Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of Russia's Sberbank, who spoke to Reuters news agency. Trade between the two countries reached around $65 billion in 2023. This is mainly due to India becoming a major importer of Russian oil after Western sanctions were imposed following Russia's military action in Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies' interest in the Indian market significantly increased as this market is an alternative," Popow said. "Today, we are also opening rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee can be used not only as a means of payment but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank processes payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47: Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsuh at the beginning of his trip to Mongolia and invited him to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We're looking forward to your visit," Putin said to Russian news agencies during their conversation in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The group of major emerging economies, dominated by Russia and China, will meet at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Putin said he wanted to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. According to media reports, the planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia wants to build to China, is likely to be a topic during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar. The pipeline would pass through Mongolia.

11:22: Russia Reinforces Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia's military has deployed additional air defense systems to the Belgorod region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian border area has been a target of Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

Russia hit railway structures in some parts of Ukraine during the night, as reported by Ukrainian sources. The Sumy region in the north and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were impacted, according to the national railway company.

10:28 Update: Potential Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in PokrovskIn the Donetsk region, Russian forces are threatening to encircle hundreds of Ukrainian troops. As per "Forbes", Russian troops have moved towards Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian forces near Memryk and the Vovcha river. This Russian movement could result in a major outcome: if Ukrainian troops don't halt the enemy advance towards Ukrainsk, they might end up being surrounded, as warned by the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Several Ukrainian brigades reportedly find themselves under Russian encirclement south of Pokrovsk. There are rumors of a potential Ukrainian withdrawal. It would be wise for them to retreat before Russian forces block their supply routes and retreat paths, as suggested by the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team. Although this retreat would cede control of around 30 square miles to the Russians, it could save entire Ukrainian battalions at a crucial moment.

10:02 ISW: Russian Troops Regain Kursk PositionsAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have regained lost positions in Kursk. Positions around Olgovka have been reclaimed, and it's believed that Ukrainian forces have pulled back from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also reports minor Ukrainian advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha), but Russia had earlier abandoned these locations to avoid encirclement. Furthermore, there have been recurring attacks on Russian ponton bridges across the Seim river in the Glushkovo region.

09:30 Moscow Welcomes Putin Despite International Arrest WarrantDespite an international arrest warrant issued against him, Vladimir Putin is welcomed with honor guards by neighboring Mongolia. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, this is not merely because of Mongolia's geopolitical situation between Russia and China.

09:00 Head of Ukrainian Grid Operator RemovedThe head of Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has been dismissed. Sources within the company told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that Kudrytskyi failed to protect energy facilities amid increased Russian attacks and poorly implemented previous decisions and protections. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for corruption allegations.

08:22 Ukrainian Authorities Shut Down Escape Networks for Military DrafteesSince Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have discovered over 570 criminal organizations assistance Ukrainian men in evading military service. According to "Kyiv Independent", these networks help men flee abroad and provide false medical certificates to defer military service, with prices ranging from $7,000 to $10,000. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are usually banned from leaving the country due to potential conscription. In 2024, law enforcement agencies dismantled over 200 such networks.

07:50 Russian Opposition Figure Views Kursk Offensive as "Natural Disaster"Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian public's perspective on Ukraine's Kursk offensive "intriguing". He told "Tagesspiegel" that Russians do not view the Ukrainian advance as an enemy attack but rather as a "natural disaster". Russian public dissatisfaction with the government's handling and a drop in Putin's approval ratings are consequences of this situation.

07:22 Children Killed in Russian Attack on SaporizhzhiaA Russian attack on the Saporizhzhia city in southern Ukraine last night resulted in the deaths of two people, including an eight-year-old boy, according to Ukrainian reports. Governor Ivan Fedorov of the Saporizhzhia Oblast reported that a 38-year-old woman was also killed, while a 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were injured, with the girl now in critical condition. A city building was partly destroyed, and surrounding buildings sustained damage from the blast and debris.

06:58: U.S. Scholars Point towards Potential Launch Site of Putin's Alleged 'Superweapon'Two American scholars suggest that they've pinpointed the potential launch site for the 9M370 "Burevestnik" nuclear-powered cruise missile, famously referred to as a "superweapon" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Known as the SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO circles, this weapon is reportedly invulnerable against U.S. missile defenses. Utilizing photos from a satellite organization, these researchers discovered a construction project in close proximity to a nuclear warhead storage facility, as reported by Reuters. Situated roughly 475 kilometers north of Moscow, this site is believed to be the secret launch pad, featuring nine launch pads currently under construction. The report suggests that this location is "ideal for a large, stationary rocket system, and the only large, stationary rocket system they (Russia) currently have in development is Skyfall." Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Washington embassy responded to requests for comment.

06:30: Following Drone Strike, Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Suspends OperationsThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially suspended operations following a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, as reported by Reuters. Sources claim that the Euro+ unit, which makes up about 50% of the refinery's capacity, has been put on hold. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days after necessary repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent of the damage to the facility and its impact on refining capacity remains unclear.

05:58: Khodorkovsky Challenges Western Approach to RussiaRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky voices criticism towards Western governments' handling of Russia. Khodorkovsky asserts that the West is committing "several strategic errors" that extend Putin's tenure in power. "The West must publicly acknowledge that it is at war with the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky stated to "Tagesspiegel". It is wrong to view Russia itself as the enemy and equate Russian decision-makers with the general populace. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky expressed: "If the West had acted as it does now at the onset of the comprehensive war in February 2022, the war would have ended already."

04:13: Zelenskyy: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Is DangerousUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals his plans to meet with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kyiv. This meeting will occur post-IAEA head Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as announced by Zelenskyy in a social media post. Unfortunately, it is not practical for Ukraine to reclaim control of the plant at this stage of the conflict. "Currently, I don't see such potential on the battlefield, and any likely opportunities are dangerous," Zelenskyy said. Grossi had previously stated on Twitter that he planned to visit the plant to "continue our support and prevent a nuclear disaster." The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since the early days of the 2022 invasion. Both sides accuse each other of targeting the facility.

02:27: Minimum of One Killed, Three Injured in Dnipro Missile StrikeAt least one person died and three more were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, as reported by the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Several residential buildings in a city district suffered damage in the attack. The information has not been independently verified.

23:55: Zelensky Eyes Approval of Long-Range Weapons, Named Germany

Recruiting support near the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again demanded long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. He emphasized the need for strikes against targets in Russia's rear, along with the delivery of these weapons. Russia has partially occupied the Zaporizhzhia region but not the regional capital. Discussed were new air defense systems, including the Patriot type with ammunition to expand the fleet with F-16 combat jets, as well as additional ammunition and equipment, and further sanctions against Russia. Zelensky emphasized that he was hoping for approval of long-range weapons and mentioned the countries USA, UK, France, and Germany. Kyiv expresses greater optimism today. Details remain undisclosed.

22:13: Ukraine Rebukes Mongolia for Receiving Putin, Demands Consequences

Ukraine criticizes the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is sought by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, and demands punishment for the country. Mongolia is accused of aiding Putin in evading criminal justice. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tuchynov, expressed his disappointment in Kyiv. This act makes Mongolia complicit in Putin's "war crimes." Putin visited Mongolia today. "We will work with our partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," Tuchynov said. The Mongolian government's failure to implement the ICC's arrest warrant against Putin is a significant blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was met with a ceremonial guard in Mongolia despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Later that evening, Ukraine declared their intentions to collaborate with allies to impose "repercussions" on Mongolia. The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accused of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine since February 2022. The charges against Putin are strongly advocated by Ukraine, the western world, and human rights activists, who demand compliance. Putin was warmly welcomed by an honor guard upon his arrival at Ulaanbaatar airport today. The reason for his visit is to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the triumph of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is scheduled.

21:48 Update: Ukrainian military employs "Lifesaver" drone against Crimean foe for first time

According to Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda", the Ukrainian military deployed the Ukrainian-designed rocket drone "Lifesaver" (translated from "Palianytsia") against a Russian military target in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula for the first time in August. Notably, this term has become a popular reference among Ukrainians to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs since the commencement of the widespread Russian assault.

For more information on this situation, please refer to this Wikipedia page.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to impact international relations, with Germany planning to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T missile defense systems. Meanwhile, in Russia, there are concerns about state brainwashing of students, with a substantial increase in the time dedicated to Kremlin propaganda indoctrination expected this academic year.

Read also: