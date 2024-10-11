In the approach to the election, the Trump campaign solicits military aircraft equipped with anti-missile technology and additional security measures.

Trump's election campaign is looking to utilize various resources, including utilizing military aircraft equipped with defense mechanisms against air-to-surface missiles, as Trump travels across the country during the final stages of the presidential race.

When inquired about Trump's demands on Friday, President Joe Biden indicated that they should be granted – provided that he doesn't ask for F-15s.

"I've instructed the department to grant him every single thing he needs... as if he were a sitting president," Biden mentioned. "If it falls within that category, that's acceptable."

Susie Wiles, a co-manager for Trump's campaign, originally made the request for heightened security measures during a phone call approximately two weeks ago with Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients. Wiles then formally requested additional security with acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe on September 30th, as per an email reviewed by CNN.

The Trump campaign's requests also include access to Camp David vehicles for their main motorcade, as well as the use of other military assets, such as drones equipped with thermal tracking.

Moreover, the campaign asked the US Secret Service for an expansion of ballistic glass stockpiles in key swing states for protecting Trump during outdoor rallies. They also requested additional funding for law enforcement officers assisting with Trump's security and additional administrative aid from Secret Service headquarters.

The Secret Service is currently working on formalizing these resource requests, which will be submitted first to the Department of Homeland Security, then to the Department of Defense, and subsequent agencies required for involvement, according to a federal law enforcement source.

Two individuals close to the campaign have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of prompt implementation of these protections given the heightened security concerns faced by the former president, and the campaign has since implemented new security measures of its own.

According to one source, Trump has started adjusting his itinerary, traveling in different aircraft and staying at various properties as the 2024 presidential campaign approaches.

The source noted that Trump's security team implemented changes due to a loss of confidence in the Secret Service following two attempted assassinations on the former president and past denials of certain resources. Trump's team insists that their concerns lie with people within the Secret Service headquarters, as many of his personal security detail have remained by his side since he left office.

However, Trump's team has also been informed that certain requests are impracticable for presidential candidates. Trump has privately expressed frustration about being constrained by security concerns, resulting in smaller-scale rallies, although every president and presidential candidate has experienced limitations due to security concerns, according to two individuals familiar with the situation.

Security resources are often allocated on a case-by-case basis, one administration official stated.

The Secret Service claims that "the former president is receiving the highest levels of protection," as stated by agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a Friday statement. "The Secret Service will remain vigilant and proceed with continuously adapting and improving its protective measures in response to evolving threats."

Guglielmi noted that flight restrictions have already been imposed over Trump's residences and during his travel, as well as the provision of advanced technical security assets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-surveillance systems, ballistics, and other technology.

Nonetheless, the request for additional resources could encounter various challenges. Some could encounter legal issues due to constitutional limitations regarding the military's operational presence within the United States, as stated by the federal law enforcement official.

The Secret Service has made several adjustments to its presence around Trump following an attempted shooting in July and another incident in September where an individual allegedly set up what was described as a "sniper's nest" outside Trump's Florida golf course, with the former president playing just one hole away. Furthermore, US authorities have uncovered intelligence indicating the presence of an Iranian assassination threat against Trump.

The Secret Service has increased its protective measures around Trump, by increasing the size of his detail, taking extra precautions, and employing counter-assault teams. Secret Service agents formerly assigned to desk jobs or other duties have also been brought in to bolster protection for Trump.

Following the near-assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July, the campaign also sought permission to station an observer in joint command centers alongside local, state, and federal authorities for campaign events. This observer would have access to law enforcement communications and a direct line of communication with senior campaign officials.

