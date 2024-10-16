In the ALCS, the New York Yankees secure a 2-0 advantage, with Aaron Judge notching his initial postseason home run.

For a squad seemingly primed to sneak into an MLB-historic 41st World Series appearance, the Yankees received a positive signal as regular-season home run title holder and AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge smacked his initial long ball of the 2024 postseason in the late stages of Tuesday's triumph.

The Bronx Beserkers appeared optimistic about closing in on their 28th MLB championship, setting foot into Tuesday night's conflict against top-notch pitcher Gerrit Cole, slated to start. The Yankees offense gifted Cole an early advantage with a run in the initial frame and two more in the second, swiftly establishing a 3-0 lead.

Cole exhibited his prowess, but with his pitch count escalating, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone opted to summon reinforcements from the bullpen as Cole encountered trouble in the fifth inning. The 34-year-old right-hander exited the arena, having given up two runs in just 4.3 innings of work, trimming New York's advantage to a solitary point.

The Yankees, however, added some breathing space with an insurance run in the sixth and then Judge extended the match with a two-run homer in the seventh. The 6-foot-7-inch colossus connected on a high heatball from Guardians reliever Hunter Gaddis 414 feet directly into center field, expanding the scoreboard to 6-2, ultimately paving the way for the game's conclusion, despite an extra tally by Cleveland in the ninth.

Post-game, Judge conveyed to journalists that he wasn't completely confident the ball would traverse the wall in the initial moments of his home run.

"I was exhilarated that it went out," Judge told reporters. "On windy, brisk evenings like these, it's uncertain what that ball will do when you whack it towards center field. But the spirits of Monument Park transcended their boundaries, completely."

The Guardians struggled on the evening with subpar defense – two costly miscues by Cleveland lead to a couple of unearned runs for the Yankees – and a lively Bronx audience.

Judge gave props to the Yankees enthusiasts for rejuvenating the team.

"The intensity from the audience, indeed, they were boisterous in the opening act," Judge said. "There was a brief dip, but as soon as we scored runs, this place ignited!

"It's something extraordinary, there's nothing quite like it in baseball."

The Guardians will aim to reverse the dynamic and provide their fans with a reason to cheer as the ALCS migrates to Cleveland for Game 3 on Thursday night.

