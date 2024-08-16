In the aftermath of the stabbing incident, Yamal's father expresses profound emotional gratitude towards his saviors.

Two days following the knife assault on Lamine Yamal's pop, he departs the medical facility. Mounir Nasraoui escapes with minimal harm and expresses affectionately towards his saviors. Notably, a policeman merits appreciation.

The patriarch of theSpanish football European cup champion Lamine Yamal, who sustained wounds in a knife assault, has been discharged from the healthcare facility. Mounir Nasraoui expressed gratitude towards his buddies and the police through Instagram. He specifically thanked "the policeman who addressed the wound that bled the most": "He kept my hand and wouldn't let go to prevent me from losing consciousness."

On Thursday, in total, four individuals were detained for their supposed involvement in the event. Yamal's pop was stabbed in a parking area in the Catalan city of Mataró, approximately 30 kilometers north of Barcelona. The detainees are accused of attempted murder.

Nasraoui supposedly sustained two stab wounds in the abdomen and one in the chest. Due to profuse blood loss, he was transported to a healthcare facility in Badalona, a suburb of Barcelona, in critical condition and initially admitted to the intensive care unit. Yamal visited his father at the healthcare facility on Thursday.

According to news by the Spanish newspaper "La Vanguardia", the event followed a disagreement in the afternoon in Yamal's Rocafonda neighborhood. A kid allegedly splashed water on Nasraoui from a balcony, causing a skirmish that had to be intercepted by the police. "La Vanguardia" reported, citing the police, that Nasraoui claimed the individuals involved had "set a trap" for him. They had invited him to a parking area under the pretext of a truce, where they assaulted him without warning. The purpose for the attack continues to be unclear.

Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, clinched the championship with the Spanish nationwide crew at the European Championship. He was raised in Rocafonda, a neighborhood in Mataró primarily populated by immigrants from Africa. His pop is from Morocco, and his mother is from Equatorial Guinea. For numerous youngsters in Rocafonda, the 17-year-old Yamal is an excellent inspiration. FC Barcelona posted a photo of Yamal with bicep and heart emojis on X.

