In the absence of external assistance, it's likely that nursing in Germany would face significant challenges and potentially crumble.

Without the contributions of foreign workers, Germany's elderly care system might crumble, suggests a report by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB). Currently, about 16% of the care workforce hails from abroad. This trend has been crucial in maintaining growth in the care sector since 2022.

As per IAB analyst Holger Seibert, the German care workforce is shrinking, with a higher proportion of aged workers than younger ones. Many of these seasoned employees are nearing retirement age.

By June 2023, the IAB estimated around 1.7 million socially insured workers in the care sector, of whom approximately 270,000 were foreigners. These overseas caregivers are playing a significant role in counteracting the demographic decline in Germany's workforce. Moreover, they're helping avoid an intensifying labor shortage in care and preserving the overall function of the care system.

From 2013 to 2023, overall employment in care professions saw a 26% surge. Foreign workers have shown a noticeable surge in employment during this period. For instance, in elderly care, the number of foreign personnel increased by 273%, totaling almost 87,000. In nursing care, employment of foreign workers grew by 109,000, equating to a 256% increase. By 2023, foreigners made up 14.5% of all care workers in nursing care, up from 4.9% a decade earlier. In elderly care professions, the foreigner-to-total care worker ratio was 18.9%, a significant increase from 2013's 6.9%.

In 2023, a higher number of foreign care workers came from non-EU nations compared to the EU. EU nations often sent care workers from Poland, Croatia, and Romania. Turkey and Serbia were prominent amongst third-country care workers. Many caregivers hail from countries with recruitment deals with Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Philippines, India, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

