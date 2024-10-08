In the 14:42 hour of Moscow, two additional settlements close to Pokrovsk were overtaken

14:17 Lawyers in 'Reichsbürger' Trial Propose Calling Putin as Witness

Documents seized from the office and residence of the main defendant, Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, are currently under scrutiny in the terror trial regarding the alleged 'Reichsbürger' group. The documents reveal contacts with Russia, leading defense lawyers to propose opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. In a seized letter, Reuss stated, "The German Reich continues to exist." The minutes of a 'Transition Council' meeting, which the prosecution claims was to take over government functions following the planned coup, were also presented. An email exchange discussed strategies to secure "recognition of the sovereign member states of the Reich." Reuss mentioned that Putin was "kept informed about my activities." A co-defendant's lawyer now advocates for Putin's testimony.

13:43 Ideologue of 'Russian World' Arrested

The Ukrainian security service, in collaboration with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, has arrested Dmytro Chistilin, an ideologist of the 'Russian World' and invasion of Ukraine. This information was disclosed by opposition Belarusian outlet Nexta and Ukrains'ki Nationalnyj Nowini. Chistilin was allegedly employed by Vladimir Putin's ex-advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who advocated for the annexation of eastern Ukrainian territories. He reportedly prepared analytical materials for the Kremlin supporting the need for Ukraine's invasion. He is also accused of supporting Russian security services and publishing content aimed at "disrupting information against Ukraine." And if found guilty, Chistilin faces a life sentence, according to Nexta.

13:07 Incident on Civilians' Vessel in Odessa Results in Death and Injuries

A 60-year-old Ukrainian man was fatally killed in an attack on a civilian vessel in Odessa's southern Ukrainian area. Five foreign nationals aboard the ship, which was flagged by the Palau island nation, were injured. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office reported the news. The injured individuals are crew members, but their nationalities remain undisclosed. The deceased person worked for a logistics firm.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orban's "Prolongation of War Mission"

Criticism in the European Parliament toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is mounting. Manfred Weber, head of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), denounces the Hungarian EU presidency as a "complete failure." Orban is accused of isolating himself in Europe due to his pro-Russian policies. Orban's much-debated "peace mission" to Vladimir Putin in early July during the Hungarian presidency was, in fact, a "prolongation of war mission," with the aim of undermining EU solidarity with Ukraine.

12:17 Ukraine Receives 122 Tons of Ammunition from Slovakia - Regardless of Government's Objection

Despite the Slovakian government's refusal, 122 tons of ammunition, funded by a Slovak donation campaign, have arrived in Ukraine. Noviny, a Slovak online news source, reports, citing the campaign's initiator, Fedor Blascak, that six trucks carrying ammunition entered Ukraine, where the Ukrainian military is now responsible for distribution and use. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign collected nearly 4.5 million euros in donations following the Slovakian government's decision not to join the Czech artillery initiative. Approximately 70,000 Slovaks participated in the donation campaign.

11:58 Biden Visit: German Officials Expect "Significant Working Visit" for Additional Military Support

Germany anticipates a "significant working visit" from US President Joe Biden during his forthcoming trip to Germany from Friday to Saturday. The planned contact group meeting to support Ukraine on Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to send a "strong signal" for further military aid to Ukraine, according to government sources.

11:35 Car Dealer in Suspicion of Selling Luxury Cars to Russia in Violation of Embargo

A car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn is being investigated for allegedly selling a large number of luxury vehicles to Russia, violating the current embargo. The dealer sold over four million euros worth of cars to Russians, according to Bonn's Public Prosecutor's Office and Essen's Customs Investigation Office. He reportedly claimed to be selling the cars legally to third countries. During a raid at the end of September, two locations were searched, and two luxury cars and an account were seized. Investigations are currently ongoing.

10:56 Eleven People Injured in Russian Attack on Kharkiv

Eleven individuals were hurt in a Russian assault on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram. Three of the wounded are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old. Infrastructure also sustained damage in the attack. After multiple hits, a large fire also broke out in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Kharkiv borders Russia in the northeast and is under near-daily shelling.

10:22 Crimean Oil Terminal Continues to Burn, Further Explosions ReportedThe oil terminal situated in Feodosia, Crimea, under Russian occupation, has been blazing for two consecutive days. The orbiting fire monitoring system of NASA, known as Firms, continues to detect flame signals on the premises of the fuel depot. The fire has reportedly spread to an area of around 2500 square meters, as reported by Anton Geraschenko, a previous advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, on certain platform. Several fuel depots are said to have exploded during the evening and night hours. As per reports from the Ukrainian military, a "successful operation" was executed on the oil terminal near Feodosia during the early hours of Monday. This facility is regarded as the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on Crimea, which was unlawfully annexed by Russia and served as a supplier for the Russian army.

09:54 France to Provide Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025Ukraine is set to obtain its first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France during the first quarter of 2025, revealed French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on a specified platform. The aircraft will be equipped with new features, such as air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense, as stated by Lecornu. Ukraine's pilots and mechanics are currently receiving training, as declared by French President Emmanuel Macron back in June. Macron had announced previously that Paris would grant Kiev with an undisclosed number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to augment its air forces.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry Faces CrisisThe Russian coal industry, a significant sector in the nation's economy with a vast workforce, is currently experiencing a severe crisis, according to the "Moscow Times". The coal sector has suffered from the loss of Western sales markets and a significant decrease in demand in "friendly" countries, along with losses amounting to multiple billions of dollars. These factors have resulted in a substantial cutback in coal production. The total volume of coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7%, year-on-year, in July and reached its lowest level since the 2020 pandemic, according to Rosstat. Western sanctions have emerged as a major challenge for the coal industry, as elucidated by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Planning Military ConflictMoscow has again accused NATO of devising strategies against Russia. "NATO member states no longer conceal their plans for a potential military confrontation with Russia," says Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to the state news agency RIA Novosti. The bloc is reportedly drafting regional defense strategies and formulating specific responsibilities for all military commands within the alliance. Moreover, there are continual preparations for potential military actions against Russia. "Military budgets are increasing, and the economy is being militarized. Besides aggressive communication, NATO is consistently raising the level of tension towards Russia," cited Grushko. Russia used the prospect of NATO membership as a justification for waging war against Ukraine. In reality, NATO has expanded due to the conflict, with Sweden and Finland joining the transatlantic defense alliance due to concerns about further Russian aggression.

08:35 Speculation of North Korean Troops Fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian ForcesSouth Korean reports indicate a high probability of North Korean soldiers participating in the conflict in Ukraine alongside Russian troops. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun talked about this possibility in the South Korean parliament in Seoul, stating that the alleged six North Korean military personnel killed in eastern Ukraine's region are likely to be true. Kim described the alleged arrangements between Moscow and Pyongyang as resembling a military alliance.

08:17 Alleged Cyber Attack Disrupts Russian Court System on Putin's BirthdayBefore the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin, cyber specialists from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) are believed to have collaborated with activists from the "VO Team" group to hack the Russian state system "Pravosudie," responsible for managing electronic document flow for all Russian courts. According to intelligence sources reported by the "Kyiv Post," this cyberattack caused significant disruptions, compromising personal data and internal documents, as well as rendering court websites non-functional. Russians were unable to lodge complaints or view court dates as a consequence of the dysfunctional court websites. On Putin's birthday last year, a cyberattack led to significant disruptions to Russia's state-owned television and radio company, VGTRK.

07:07 Governor Offers Large Incentive to Russians to Join ArmyThe governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering residents a massive one-time incentive of 3 million rubles (around $31,200 USD) for enlisting in the military. The Russian news outlet, The Moscow Times, reported that these payments will be given to individuals from any Russian region who join the military in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of birth. Gladkov stated that the total amount would come from all sources: federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds. Russian authorities are making efforts to recruit more people into the military to replace heavy losses.

06:36 Governor: Explosion on Civilian Ship in Odessa PortLocal authorities claim that a civilian ship flying the flag of the Pacific Island nation of Palau was hit by a Russian missile in Odessa's harbor. The incident resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Ukrainian citizen and injuries to five other foreign nationals, as per Telegram messages from Regional Governor Oleh Kiper. This is the second reported attack on a civilian ship in the region's ports within the past few days, Kiper noted. The port of Odessa is crucial for Ukrainian grain exports and has been a repeated target for the Russian army.

06:05 Harris: Peace Talks with Putin Require Ukraine's ParticipationIf elected as US President, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris would not participate in peace discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's representation. In an interview with "60 Minutes," Harris commented, "Ukraine must play a part in determining Ukraine's future." The Biden administration has adopted a similar stance, rejecting any engagements with Putin. Harris also criticized her Republican competitor's Ukraine policy, labeling it a "surrender" to Russia's attack on Ukraine that began in February 2022. "If Donald Trump were in office, Putin would be in Kyiv," Harris said, referring to Trump's promise to end the war on his first day in the Oval Office.

05:36 Russian Troops Advance on Eastern Ukrainian Town of TorezRussian military forces are pushing towards the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, according to the Ukrainian military. Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," told Ukrainian state television that the situation in the city is unstable and that skirmishes are taking place at nearly every town entrance. The push to take Torez comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby town of Vuhledar. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing towards Torez since August. If captured, Torez would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts predict that the fall of Torez could pose a threat to vital supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russia Demands Extradition of Two Italian JournalistsA Russian court has ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists currently in Ukraine for allegedly crossing the border into Russian territory to film a report in the Kursk region. The Kursk court wants Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who work for Italy's state-owned RAI broadcaster, extradited. If returned to Russia, the two journalists could face up to five years in prison for illegally entering the country.

23:44 Zelensky: Partners Must Set the Goals for Ending WarBefore the high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to deliver more weapons and equipment. Zelensky states that sufficient supplies are needed for the frontlines, equipment for brigades, and long-range weapons for the upcoming autumn months to stall Russia and push it towards peace. In Ramstein, he intends to persuade partners of the "urgent need for a significant strengthening of our abilities and positions." He calls on allies to decide on their vision for the end of the war, Ukraine's role in global security, and the collective steps to bring the conflict to an end.

21:20 US Citizen Sentenced Again in Russian PrisonIn the Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who has already served a prison term was sentenced to another seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was convicted of assaulting a police officer while under the influence of alcohol in 2022. While incarcerated, Gilman is alleged to have attacked prison guards and an investigator. Russia has arrested several American citizens in recent years.

20:50 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Civilians InjuredAt least 20 people were injured in a Russian airstrike on Kherson, according to local authorities. The city of Kherson was hit by KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured were two children aged three and five. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blast waves, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The defense lawyers in the 'Reichsbürger' trial propose calling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness, due to his being mentioned in seized documents from the main defendant, Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss. The President of the Council, whose role is not specified in the text, has yet to comment on this proposal.

Investigations are ongoing against a car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn, who is suspected of selling luxury cars to Russia, violating the current embargo. Russian President Vladimir Putin's ex-advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who advocated for the annexation of eastern Ukrainian territories, is reportedly connected to the dealer.

Read also: