In spite of Hungary's warnings, Kiev maintains assurance in securing loan guarantees

The German Government Insists on Decisions for Ukraine's 50-Billion-Dollar Loan by Year's End The German government maintains that the decision regarding the 50-billion-dollar loan from international partners for Ukraine should be made before the year ends. A representative from Berlin's Foreign Office states, "Ukraine needs this money." Government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner also confirms that Ukraine can rely on the promises made. No issues are foreseen, despite threats of boycott from Hungary (see entry at 6:41 AM).

21:41 Zelenskyy: One Million Drones Provided to Ukrainian Frontlines Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals that the country has already supplied and delivered one million drones to the frontlines. He mentions during his evening address, "And that's just from the state. There are also deliveries from volunteers."

21:10 France Surpasses Two Billion Euros in Military Aid to Ukraine France's military aid to Ukraine this year will surpass two billion euros, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu declares before the Defense Committee in Paris. Initially, France had promised military aid of up to three billion euros for 2024 to the country attacked by Russia. France and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement on February 16. According to French figures, military aid to Kyiv amounted to 1.7 billion euros in 2022 and 2.1 billion euros in 2023. Lecornu states that around 300 million euros of the aid for the current year comes from interest on frozen Russian assets. France ranks tenth among the countries helping Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

20:40 Tragic Drone Attack in Cherson Kills Three At least three people were killed in Russian attacks in the south of Ukraine, reports suggest. In the Cherson region, two women aged 72 and 56 were killed in a Russian drone attack on "a civilian car," Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on Telegram.

20:12 Zelenskyy to Unveil "Victory Plan" This Week - With Partners' Reactions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will reveal his "victory plan" to the public this week. "This week, we will present our strategy to all European partners to force Russia to bring the war to a just end," he said in his evening address. He also mentioned that "the first reaction of our partners" will also be made public. Last week, Zelenskyy toured Europe to present his plan to the heads of state and government.

19:41 Russian Court Sentences Crimea Resident to 21 Years for "Treason" A resident of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea is sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Russian military court for "treason." The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced this accusation against the man from the port city of Sevastopol. He is charged with providing information about the locations of Russian troops to Ukraine and preparing an arson attack on an administrative building.

19:05 Ukrainian Partisans Claim Discovery of Russian North Korean Training Grounds Ukrainian partisans claim to have discovered Russian training grounds for North Korean units near Mariupol. They shared this information in their Telegram channel, mentioning that they have discovered three different training grounds in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, all near Mariupol.

18:28 Russia Declares Capture of Another Village in Saporischschja Russia claims to have captured the village of Lewadnoje in the Ukrainian region of Saporischschja. These claims are currently unverified. A Ukrainian military spokesperson told "Kyiv Independent" that the situation is "quite dynamic" and that either side could regain the initiative.

18:00 Baltics and Poland Respond to East German Politicians' Peace Proposal Representatives from the Baltic states and Poland respond in a guest article to the demands of three East German politicians. They emphasize their support for Ukraine's "peace formula," reminding that peace proposals should not come at Ukraine's expense, as it is a victim of military aggression. They state that peace would immediately occur if Russia ended its violation of international law against Ukraine.

17:31 Zelensky Reports Intense Fighting in Kursk Areas Russian forces are putting heavy pressure on the Ukrainian army on various fronts, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He reported after a meeting of the General Staff in Kyiv that "active operations are now taking place along the entire length of the frontline, but the fighting is particularly intense in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove." Zelensky also revealed that Russian troops have been storming Ukrainian positions in the west Russian region of Kursk for nearly five days, and that the Ukrainian forces are "holding on" and conducting counterattacks.

17:04 Following Zelensky's Request: Pope's Representative Arrives in MoscowVatican representative Cardinal Matteo Zuppi has landed in Moscow, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA, citing an inside source from the Vatican. A meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill might be on the horizon. Kirill serves as the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and enjoys close ties with Russian leaders. Zuppi had previously visited Moscow in June 2023. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome. During their discussion, Zelensky requested assistance from Pope Francis in securing the liberation of Ukrainian citizens being held captive by Russia.

16:32 French Expert in Moscow Faces Labor Camp ConvictionA French political expert arrested in Moscow in early June has been given a three-year prison sentence for alleged gathering of Russian military information. Despite the Russian prosecutor's request for a harsher sentence of three years and three months, the court opted for the lighter sentence. The defense had pleaded for leniency and suggested a mere fine. The verdict is still subject to finalization. In his defense, Laurent Vinatier expressed remorse for not adhering to the Russian Federation's laws, claiming, "I ask Russia for forgiveness for my failure to comply with the Russian Federation's legal system." Vinatier admitted to not registering as a "foreign agent," an act punishable by up to five years in prison or forced labor under Russian criminal law.

16:07 Casualty and Damage from Russian Attack on OdessaA Russian missile assault on the Black Sea port of Odessa has resulted in damage to two cargo ships and a grain silo, as stated by Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba in a Telegram post. Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, announced one death and at least eight injuries, with two suffering severe injuries.

15:35 Time Crunch for Ukraine in Battles for Cities and VillagesUkraine and Russia are intensifying conflicts for cities and villages. Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces notes that fleeing before winter could have devastating consequences for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Slams NATO Nuclear Exercises as Tension EscalatorThe Kremlin called out the annual NATO nuclear weapon drills as exacerbating tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov pointed out that such exercises only exacerbate tension difficulties while contending that NATO's actions "only lead to further escalation of tensions." Peskov failed to acknowledge Russia's regular nuclear force exercises or military maneuvers, as well as their decision to put their weapons on high alert during the Ukraine conflict.

14:37 Thiele Predicts Ukraine Trap and Urges CeasefireMilitary analyst Ralph Thiele believes that the situation on Ukraine's front lines is dire, partly due to the faltered Kursk offensive. Thiele warns of the need for Ukraine's urgent stabilization, achievable only through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is "engineering" Russia's weapons stocks for future conflicts.

14:00 Chinese Military Officers to Meet with Russian Defense MinisterRussian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov has traveled to Beijing for discussions with the Chinese military leadership. During his visit, Beloussov will engage in negotiations with the military and political leadership of China, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The unannounced visit comes one week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to attend. Russia and China's diplomatic, military, and economic relationship has strengthened in the past two and a half years amidst the Ukraine conflict, with both parties participating in joint military exercises since then.

13:28 Nighttime Lull in Ukrainian Drone AttacksFor the first time in over a month, Ukrainian forces have reportedly escaped drone assaults. Ukrainian media has not yet reported any drone attacks today, marking the first time in 48 consecutive nights. Although the Ukrainian air force has not acknowledged any recent drone attacks, they have alerted the public to Russian-launched guided missile attacks the previous night.

13:15 German Government Confirms: Biden to Visit SoonGovernment spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner verified that US President Joe Biden will be visiting Germany later this week. The German government is in close communication with the American government concerning visit details, but cannot yet provide specifics. Initially, a state visit with full protocol was scheduled for the end of last week, but Biden was hindered due to a hurricane in the United States. Correspondingly, the summit to support Ukraine, set to take place at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, was also postponed.

12:43 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Reveals Plane IncidentA video released by the Ukrainian military intelligence service depicts a burning plane on a Russian military airfield. The intelligence service claims that a transport plane of the type Tu-134 caught fire on the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2" during the night of Sunday. The service suggests that the fire was deliberately set. These planes are commonly used for transporting the Russian Ministry of Defense's top brass. The Orenburg region, located in southern Russia, borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Close Call: Germany Barely Avoids Plane CrashThe German Foreign Office has disclosed an earlier summer incident in which Germany narrowly missed a plane crash. German authorities refuse to divulge further details, citing national security concerns.

According to the evaluation of the domestic intelligence agency, Germany narrowly avoided a plane crash in July due to a potential Russian-instigated fire in a freight package. It was only due to a fortunate circumstance that the package ignited into flames on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, stated Thomas Haldenwang, head of the domestic intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in the Bundestag. Had it occurred during the flight, a crash would have taken place. The lucky coincidence was that the further journey of the freight package, originating from the Baltic region, was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained an explosive device that ignited and set a cargo container ablaze. Intelligence circles believe that this incident is connected to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Establish a New World Order

The president of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, perceives a direct military threat from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian troops could be capable of launching an assault on NATO," Kahl stated during a hearing of the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he clarified, considering that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are directly at odds with Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention, however, is not just Ukraine but "practically the formation of a new world order" in reality. The Russian intelligence services are actively exploiting all their capabilities "without any reservations." "An additional escalation of the situation is highly unlikely," the BND president warned. Therefore, the German security services must receive the necessary means and competencies from politics to counter these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Aggressive Russian Espionage

Top officials of German intelligence services are highlighting hybrid and covert maneuvers by Russia at a public hearing in the Bundestag. The president of the Military Counterintelligence Service, Martina Rosenberg, reports on espionage attempts by foreign intelligence services against the Bundeswehr: "Whether it's to clarify German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training projects, or armament projects, or to instill a sense of unease through sabotage operations." The president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, confirms that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany have increased, both in frequency and quality. He notes, "We are witnessing aggressive actions by Russian intelligence services." Read more here.

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Deliveries

The EU is imposing new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The restrictive measures are aimed at companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and delivery of these weapons, according to EU diplomats following a corresponding decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Read more here.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Increasingly Shipping Russian Oil, Study Finds

Russia is reportedly exporting a higher volume of oil via its so-called "ghost fleet" of old oil tankers, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export of oil via the ghost fleet now accounts for 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, the study says. Several Western countries accuse Russia of using nearly seaworthy ships to circumvent EU sanctions over the Ukraine war, aiming to avoid a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. This also poses a significant environmental risk to the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Escalating Russian Intelligence Activity in Germany

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of increasing dangers from Russian intelligence activities in Germany. "We see that Putin's regime is operating increasingly aggressively," the SPD politician tells the Handelsblatt. "Our security agencies are deploying immense resources to safeguard our country against threats from Russian espionage, sabotage, and cyberattacks." These have already inflicted "consequential" damage in the past and prevented potential explosive attacks in Germany on behalf of the Russian regime targeting our military support for Ukraine. The CDU foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he tells the Handelsblatt, and calls for the intelligence services to be strengthened financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our capabilities in the area of counter-espionage are almost nonexistent, and sanctions for deterrence are only being implemented half-heartedly," he criticizes.

08:54 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Abducting Kursk ResidentsRussia has leveled abduction accusations against Ukraine. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova alleges that more than a thousand citizens from the Russian region of Kursk have been kidnapped by Ukrainian forces. She fails to provide any proof. She also told the news portal Argumenty I Fakty that more than 30,000 people from Russian border areas have been evacuated to safety due to Ukrainian attacks and are now being housed in accommodations across Russia. Arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still exist at the International Criminal Court for the abduction of Ukrainian children. Earlier Ukrainian reports suggested that nearly 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine by the beginning of the year, with some subsequently being sent back.

07:44 Scholz points out missings in Ukraine war coverageChancellor Olaf Scholz has spotted weaknesses in the reporting on the Ukraine conflict. Observing the hostile view towards aid for Ukraine in eastern Germany, the SPD politician told the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now it's a bit of payback that this question was rarely brought up in interviews, and it also played a minimal role in newspapers, television, and radio." He stated: "In my position as federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wasn't delivering more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that was even proper was seldom asked. Therefore, the explanation of why it's vital to support Ukraine and remain cautious was absent." It's essential, he outlined, not to carry out every demand that some are loudly advocating for. He decided against delivering guided missiles and implemented rules on where the weapons provided by Germany could be employed.

07:20 Wadephul urges Scholz to release all weapons systems prior to Biden's visitCDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul has criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being overly cautious in supporting Ukraine. Ahead of the anticipated visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul told the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should utilize this occasion to express that Germany is prepared to take the lead in managing major crises." Wadephul identified the SPD politician's hesitation as the main barrier for Ukraine. "Scholz can still give a push and authorize Taurus and the unrestricted usage of all weapons systems," he suggested. "That could also convince Biden."

06:41 Report: Orban to Make Deal with Trump over Ukraine LoanThe Hungarian government is reportedly planning to make a political concession to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump. According to the US newspaper "Politico", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is willing to help Trump evade a loan for Ukraine. This would enable Trump to assure his voters that no more funds would be allocated to Ukraine if he's re-elected. The report suggests that this involves the US share of a $50 billion loan offered to Kyiv by the EU leaders, US, and G7 countries. Hungary could potentially agree to an alteration in regulations that would permit Washington to play a crucial role in loan dispersal only after the US election. The current US administration's demand for permanently freezing Russian assets in the EU to finance the loan funds is the background for this. However, this would necessitate all EU countries to consent to extending the term of the sanctions against Russia to 36 months, which Hungary has thus far refused to do.

03:42 NATO Commences Annual Nuclear Defense ExerciseNATO has initiated its annual exercise to safeguard the alliance's territory using nuclear weapons. The "Steadfast Noon" exercise will involve around 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases over the next two weeks. Crucial locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. The exercise will practice with over 60 aircraft, including modern fighter jets capable of transporting US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be employed during the exercise. More information here.

01:58 37,000 People Evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, 37,000 inhabitants of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated, including 6,400 children. The military administration revealed that further evacuations are being planned. The oblast, which borders the Russian region of Kursk, is attacked by Russia hundreds of times daily. In recent weeks, the use of guided bombs has increased substantially.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Occurred without Biden's PresenceUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has criticized the postponement of the so-called Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine following US President Joe Biden's trip to Germany being cancelled. "I would have endeavored to preserve this conference," Merz said in the ARD show "Caren Miosga". "Why are the Europeans shrinking themselves down?" He declared that Europe should become more autonomous from the US, particularly in the light of the possibility of Donald Trump becoming US president again. "That is no longer the powerful entity we are accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Would Only Deliver Taurus Under Specific ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only deliver the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine under a phased process. Merz advocated for informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing civilian targets. If Russia does not adhere, he would initially remove the restriction on the employment of the handed-over weapons, he stated in ARD. In a second stage, he would then provide Taurus. Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects the delivery of Taurus, amongst other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had twice submitted an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine. More details here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI hold significant impact in Ukraine conflictThe conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technologies will have a significant role in future battles, as per Josep Borrell. The EU should actively cultivate its own technological foundation to avoid relying on foreign countries, Borrell suggests, in his blog post. The conflict in Ukraine has offered a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will carry out tasks from reconnaissance to direct attack. Russia has already utilized unmanned automobiles capable of launching anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has employed robots for evacuating wounded and disposing of explosives. Drones from the sky have already supplemented tanks. Maritime drones have diminished Russia's advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell pens.

22:05 Drone strike kills civilian in Kherson regionA civilian lost his life in a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional military administration via Telegram. A 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped along the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, according to the report. Previously, two individuals had been injured due to a Russian drone strike in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow uses unlawfully obtained Starlink terminals for military purposesRussian troops still employ illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front lines, despite the United States' attempts to halt the technology flow, according to "The Washington Post." The unlawful Starlink terminals enable the Russians to enhance attack coordination, boost drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precise artillery fire, the report indicates.

21:05 Erdogan gifts Putin a vase for his birthday - Kremlin pleasedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, as reported by state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift prior to their telephone conversation on the same day, Ushakov stated. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans fighting alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only delivering weapons to Russia but also sending personnel to its military forces. "We're witnessing an expanding alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupation troops," the Ukrainian president states in his evening address, urging his country's partners to heighten their support. The frontline needs more reinforcements, Ukraine requires longer-range capabilities, and more essential supplies for its troops. "It's about exerting more pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger conflict," Zelensky concludes.

You can stay updated on all previous developments here.

Despite the German government's insistence on making a decision about Ukraine's 50-billion-dollar loan by year's end, the Ukrainian conflict continues to pose challenges. The ongoing conflict has led to a significant need for funds, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealing that one million drones have already been supplied to the frontlines. This need for aid has sparked responses from various countries, including France, which is surpassing two billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year. Despite these efforts, the conflict remains intense, with both sides engaging in fierce battles for cities and villages, causing significant damage and casualties.

Read also: