In spite of a last-minute touchdown by Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets endured defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, marking their first game post-head coach termination.

Tyler Bass from the Bills successfully kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3 minutes and 43 seconds left in the game, helping buffer a 4-2 record and ending a two-game losing streak. Taron Johnson, a Buffalo cornerback, intercepted a pass from Rodgers in the game's final minutes.

Josh Allen, the Bills' quarterback, performed exceptionally in the victory, completing 19 out of 25 passes for 215 yards and not one but two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown in the first quarter by running the ball into the endzone.

As per the NFL, this marked Allen's 21st career game where he had more than one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, placing him second on the all-time list, just behind Cam Newton who has 22.

“The first half was great, we need to keep that going in the second half,” Allen said following the game, acknowledging room for improvement with some sloppiness towards the end and penalties.

In the victory, Ray Davis, a second-year running back for the Bills, raced for 97 yards on 20 carries and added 55 yards in the air, stepping up in the absence of James Cook, who was injured.

The Jets had to face major changes, firing head coach Robert Saleh and naming Jeff Ulbrich as interim coach. They also took away play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett, giving Todd Downing the reins.

The newcomers seemed to make a positive impact, with the Jets scoring a field goal and a touchdown on their first two possessions to lead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Buffalo quickly gained ground with Allen completing two long touchdown passes in the second quarter to Mack Hollins and Dawson Knox, bringing Buffalo even with New York.

As the clock struck 0:00 first half, Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, launched a miraculous Hail Mary pass from near the 50-yard line to Allen Lazard. Lazard darted between two Bills defenders to secure the 52-yard touchdown, making it Rodgers' 4th career Hail Mary touchdown, the most among NFL players since 1970, according to NFL stats.

Rodgers' Hail Mary performance was lauded on social media, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posting, “Why is Aaron so good at that?” and NBA superstar LeBron James replying, “Right!! It’s ridiculous!”

However, both teams struggled to score in the second half. Zuerlein, the Jets' kicker, missed not one but two potential go-ahead field goals in a windy MetLife Stadium, contributing to the Jets' third consecutive loss and their 2-4 season record.

The win secured the Bills' position at the top of the AFC East division as they prepared for their home game against the Tennessee Titans.

