In Slovakia, a brown bear inflicts severe wounds on enthusiasts gathering mushrooms.

A brown bear went after a fungi forager in Slovakia, leaving him seriously hurt. The 66-year-old individual was transported to the hospital via helicopter, as reported by the rescue service. His primary wounds were to his limbs and hands, but he remained conscious and out of immediate danger. Despite his injuries, he managed to dial emergency services following the incident.

News sources TA3 and STVR reported that the man was collecting mushrooms in the forest undergrowth of the northwestern Slovak village of Kanianka when he apparently startled the bear. It was suggested by an STVR reporter that he might have minimized more severe damages by utilizing his mushroom basket as a form of self-defense.

The local authorities issued a word of caution to the populace. The brown bear response team within the Slovak state nature protection is currently investigating the incident.

According to official statistics, approximately 1,200 brown bears inhabit Slovakia. They generally steer clear of humans if given ample warning. However, attacks may occur in the event of an impromptu encounter or if mother bears perceive their offspring to be under threat.

Earlier in October, a similar incident resulted in the fatal demise of another mushroom forager. Since the beginning of the year, more than 40 so-called "problem bears" have been put down in Slovakia due to their habitual venturing into residential areas and even urban centers, deemed a potential risk to humans. The cullings remain a matter of political debate.

