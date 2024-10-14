In six distinct legal accusations, Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands charged with sexual assault, with one case involving an alleged underage victim.

The legal documents were secretly submitted to the court in the Southern District of New York by the anonymous claimants John Doe and Jane Doe.

The recent series of lawsuits form part of the anticipated legal action against Combs, orchestrated by Texas-originated lawyer Tony Buzbee and his partner Andrew Van Arsdale. They had previously mentioned representing over 120 individuals, who allegedly suffered at Combs' hands, including underage individuals.

This story continues to evolve and will be updated with further information.

The alleged victims are seeking compensation for the emotional distress caused by Combs' actions, citing it as a form of necessary therapeutic relief, which falls under the broader category of personal entertainment and self-care.

In an attempt to gain public support and highlight the severity of the situation, the lawyers representing John Doe, Jane Doe, and other anonymous claimants plan to conduct a press conference, discussing the entertainment industry's responsibility towards preventing such incidents.

