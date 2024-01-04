ARD thriller - In search of the goblin's eye: "North by Northwest" returns with brutal humor

The very first few minutes of "Kobold Nr. Vier", the new episode of the crime series "Nord bei Nordwest", contain everything that makes the ARD crime series so popular and unique - at least on German television: the direct juxtaposition of love story, Nordic noir and comedy.

In the first scene, the love carousel around Hauke Jabocs (Hinnerk Schönemann) and his two admirers, policewoman Hannah Wagner (Jana Klinge) and vet Jule Christiansen (Marleen Lohse), gains new momentum. This time the policeman and vet seems to be turning his favor to his cool colleague at the police station.

"North by Northwest": Who is goblin no. 4?

In the very next scene, extreme brutality suddenly descends on the seemingly idyllic town of Schwanitz in northern Germany. A killer couple with a strapped-on baby doll mercilessly shoots people in a house on the edge of the forest. Along with the corpses comes the black humor - in the person of the two morticians Mr. Töteberg (Stephan A. Tölle) and his confidante Mrs. Bleckmann (Regine Hentschel), who remain nameless.

And while Jacobs, Wagner and Christiansen - in "Nord bei Nordwest" the vet also helps with the investigation - take up the investigation, the viewer must try to make sense of what has happened. Who is the murderous couple? And what did they want in the house? Shortly afterwards, another body is found on the Schwanitz coast. The woman is carrying a note with the words"Goblin No. Four". Another mystery.

All in all, there is a lot of material packed into this 90-minute murder mystery, which is actually resolved satisfactorily. Only Hauke Jacobs won't be any smarter at the end than he was before: in the final scene, he has a barbecue on his houseboat with the two ladies of his heart - and now he also has a twelve-year-old orphan on board.

These were the last episodes of "Nord bei Nordwest" to air:

Hauke Jacobs' declaration of love was the most moving

The canasta game of her life

There is a third woman in Hauke Jacobs' life

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de