Upcoming Regional Voter Decisions - In Saxony, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) maintains its lead over the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

At the conclusion of the recent State Voting in Saxony, a tight victory seems to be on the horizon. According to a recent survey conducted by Forsa for RTL/ntv, two days before the election, the CDU is leading with 33% of the second votes. The AfD trails closely behind with 31%, while the Alliance for Progress and Social Justice (BSW) follows at 12%. The SPD is set to return to the state parliament with 7%, and the Greens with 6%.

Given these figures, there's a chance for the current coalition between the CDU, Greens, and SPD to continue. An alliance between the CDU and BSW is also theoretically possible. The Left, however, falters at 3% and would need to win at least two direct mandates to gain a seat in the state parliament. Forsa surveyed over 1000 individuals between August 27th and 29th.

The results of this survey are largely consistent with those published earlier by the ZDF Politbarometer. There, the CDU once again took the lead at 33%, the AfD at 30%, and the BSW maintained its third-place position with 12%. The SPD and Greens both stood at 6%, while the Left fell below the required 5% threshold (4%). Over 1900 people were surveyed in the federal state by the Mannheim Research Group Wahlen between August 26th and 29th.

Polls are not without their uncertainties. Factors such as dwindling party loyalty and last-minute election decisions make it challenging for polling institutions to accurately interpret data. In essence, polls only represent the current public sentiment and are not premonitions of the election results.

The SPD managed to secure a return to the Saxony state parliament with 7%, according to the recent State Voting results. Despite this, the current coalition between the SPD, CDU, and Greens might need to reconsider its position, considering the closeness of the race between the SPD and the AfD.

