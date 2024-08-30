In Saxony, the CDU maintains its lead, while in Thuringia, it also holds the front position.

Ahead of the upcoming state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, set to happen on the Sunday, a survey conducted by RTL/ntv reveals some shifts. In Saxony, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) still holds the top spot, while in Thuringia, it's the Alternative for Germany (AfD) that continues to dominate.

According to the RTL/ntv poll, the AfD maintains its lead in Thuringia, standing at 30%, identical to their position at the start of the month. The CDU experiences a slight growth, now at 22%.

The Alliance for Progress and Social Justice (BSW) experiences a drop in Thuringia, falling to 17%. The Left Party sees an increase of 1 point, now at 14%. The Social Democrats (SPD) remain steady at 7%, and the Greens stay put at 4%, missing out on securing a seat in the state parliament.

In Saxony, it's a close battle between the CDU and the AfD. The latest poll by Forsa shows the CDU holding steady at 33%, identical to their position at the beginning of August. The AfD sees a minor increase, now at 31%.

The BSW sees a decline in Saxony, now at 12%. The SPD also experiences a minor growth, now at 7%. The Greens remain consistent at 6%.

The European Union expresses its concern over the rising popularity of extremist parties in Germany, specifically the AfD, as they continue to lead in Thuringia elections. Despite the slight growth of the CDU in Saxony, the tight race between the CDU and AfD in this state has raised questions within the European Union about Germany's political direction.

