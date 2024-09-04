- In Saxony and Thuringia, the Wahl-O-Mat is being utilized more frequently compared to previous periods.

Over a million times, the Wahl-O-Mat was utilized in the lead-up to the state votes in Saxony and Thuringia. This indicates a substantial surge in usage numbers compared to the last state election, as per the German Fund for Civic Education. In Saxony, the frequency climbed up to 674,000 (compared to 590,000 in 2019), and in Thuringia, it skyrocketed from 237,000 to an astonishing 426,000.

This Wahl-O-Mat tool has been around since 2002 and has been implemented in various elections, including those for the European Parliament and state and federal votes. It serves to give voters a basic understanding of political issues through the internet, using thesis statements as a guide.

The Wahl-O-Mat received significant engagement during the Election to the Landtag in Saxony and Thuringia, with an increase in usage compared to the previous election. Citizens utilized the tool over 674,000 times in Saxony and an astonishing 426,000 times in Thuringia for the Landtag elections.

Read also: