Saarbrücken (dpa/lrs) - In Saarland, specific areas are set to be declared as no-go zones for weapons and knives in the near future. The Interior Ministry is currently working on establishing the necessary legal framework for this, as announced in Saarbrücken. Expect the "Implementation Regulation of the Weapons Act" to become enforceable post-hearing procedures, scheduled for October 2024.

"The horrifying incident in Solingen emphasized the substantial danger posed by an individual armed with a knife," shared Interior Minister Reinhold Jost (SPD). This particular weapon is "compact, transportable, and easily concealable," adding to its potential threat.

To limit the risk of such occurrences, the carrying of weapons and knives will be prohibited in specified zones in the near future. "This will enable law enforcement and police to conduct targeted searches within the scope of risk reduction, enabling them to seize potential weapons in a timely manner," noted Jost.

Officer safety matters

The safety of police officers is also crucial. They receive knife handling training as part of their training and further education. Additionally, their equipment is consistently being upgraded: Three years ago, the operational units were equipped with new protective vests. This year, though, they introduced so-called 'cut-resistant' neck scarves.

At a city festival in Solingen on August 23rd, three individuals lost their lives due to a knife attack, while eight others were injured. Four of them suffered severe injuries. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating the suspect for alleged murder and membership in the infamous terrorist organization, Islamic State (IS).

