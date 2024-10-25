In Russia's Kursk region, there have been reports of North Korean military personnel present.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that North Korean soldiers have made their debut in Russia's Kursk region, which shares boundaries with Ukraine. These soldiers, who had undergone training at Russian eastside facilities, arrived in the conflict zone on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian military intelligence service. Ukraine launched a ground offensive in Kursk in August and currently controls several hundred square kilometers, according to their own statements. Russian forces counterattacked in September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not disputed the presence of North Korean troops within his country. He stated, "Russia has always believed in the sincerity of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in collaborating with Russia, and we are working closely with our North Korean companions." He further added, "What happens within our boundaries is our concern."

As per the U.S. authorities, around 3,000 North Korean soldiers are undergoing training in eastern Russia. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, asserted on Wednesday, "We suspect that North Korea has stationed at least 3,000 soldiers in the east of Russia between early and mid-October." The North Korean ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Office in response to these reports. The troops traveled by sea from North Korea to Vladivostok and then to various Russian military training facilities in the east, where they are currently in training, Kirby continued. "We are yet to determine if these North Korean soldiers will join forces with the Russian military," he added. However, if they decide to engage in the conflict against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for military strikes.

Moscow and Pyongyang Strengthen Strategic Ties

NATO and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have also confirmed the existence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. Austin mentioned in a video published by the "Washington Post" that "we possess evidence indicative of North Korean soldiers present in Russia." The specifics of their roles remain unclear. On Friday, South Korea's intelligence agency reported a deployment of 1,500 North Korean soldiers to Russia. According to the report, they are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia and are expected to be deployed to the front lines in Ukraine. On Wednesday, South Korea's intelligence agency reported another 1,500 North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia. Seoul estimates that Pyongyang may send a total of about 12,000 soldiers.

North Korea and Russia have fostered closer military ties in recent years. Experts claim that Russia is utilizing North Korean rockets in Ukraine, although both sides deny this.

In response to international concerns, the State Duma in Moscow endorsed a strategic partnership agreement with Pyongyang. The Duma unanimously approved the treaty on Thursday, with the most significant provision being the provision of "immediate military aid" in the event of an attack on North Korea or Russia. The Russian Federation Council still needs to ratify it, which is seen as a formality. The agreement was signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June.

The State Duma in Moscow approved a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, which includes providing "immediate military aid" in case of an attack on either country. The President of the European Parliament, expressing their concern, urged for stronger sanctions against both Russia and North Korea due to their increasing military cooperation.

Read also: