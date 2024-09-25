Skip to content
The Beijing-based Ministry of Defense reported that the missile trial was a typical drill.
In 1980, the Chinese military carried out their last known test of an intercontinental missile over the Pacific. Now, China claims to have launched such a missile into the ocean for the first time since then. The missile reportedly hit its target, as Beijing revealed.

According to a statement issued on Monday, China's military conducted the test in the morning, with the missile landing in the intended target zone in the open sea. The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force carried out the exercise, which was described as a regular part of the unit's annual training plan. The defense ministry's spokesperson, Zhang Xiaogang, confirmed that the missile test did not aim at any specific country or target. The purpose of the test was to assess the weapon's performance and military training capabilities, the ministry stated.

Unusually for China, the test was publicized, although details like the type of missile and the exact test location were not disclosed. The Chinese army had also informed affected countries in advance. The last known intercontinental missile test by China over the Pacific took place in May 1980, when the Dongfeng-5 missile flew over 9,000 kilometers.

China's potential growth in its nuclear arsenal

The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force has tested various Dongfeng (DF) missile models under different conditions afterwards. For instance, a test was carried out inland in August 2015, as reported in the state-owned Communist Youth League newspaper at that time.

The Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army manages both China's nuclear and conventional missile forces. Intercontinental missiles, which can travel thousands of kilometers and carry nuclear warheads, are part of this arsenal.

China is a recognized nuclear power and possesses the DF-41 intercontinental missile, which can reach up to 15,000 kilometers. In a report last year, the U.S. Department of Defense estimated that China has over 500 nuclear warheads and is likely to continue expanding its arsenal. Compared to the arsenals of the United States and Russia, China still has significantly fewer nuclear warheads.

Following the publicized missile test in the ocean, China has not conducted another intercontinental missile test over the Pacific since the 1980 Dongfeng-5 missile test. The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force continues to test various intercontinental missile models as part of its annual training plan and arsenal expansion, including the DF-41 missile, which can reach up to 15,000 kilometers.

