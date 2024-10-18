In response to student protests, Pakistani authorities deploy tear gas, as outrage escalates over accusations of campus sexual assault.

College campuses have been tense since rumors of an alleged sexual assault in Lahore spread on social media, leading to protests in four cities.

Sexual misconduct towards women is prevalent yet largely unreported in Pakistan due to the societal taboo in the conservative nation. Rare are the protests against such incidents.

Throughout Thursday, over 400 studentsIGNORANTLY REBELLED outside a campus in Rawalpindi, Punjab province. They destroyed property, obstructed traffic and vandalized a college building. Police intervened by using force, striking with batons, and firing tear gas to disperse the crowd, as reported by police official Mohammad Afzal.

Arrests of 250 individuals, mainly students, ensued for their part in the chaos, leaving panicked parents scrambling for their children's release.

Wednesday in Gujrat, also part of Punjab, saw one security guard lose his life in the heated confrontation between law enforcement and student protesters. A suspect has been detained pending further investigation.

A man was also apprehended for propagating false information about the alleged assault and inciting violence through social media platforms.

Monday's altercations in Lahore between students and police left more than two dozen wounded after they clashed while rallying for justice for the alleged rape victim who was allegedly assaulted at the Punjab Group of Colleges.

In an attempt to prevent additional riots, the government issued a ban on rallies and ordered the closure of educational institutions in Punjab for two days, according to officials.

Accusations against 36 individuals have been filed by the Federal Investigation Agency for disseminating misinformation regarding the case on social media platforms.

Claims of an absence of assault surfaced from authorities, including the provincial chief minister, and the woman's parents. Nonetheless, Punjab police urged the public on Thursday to share any information regarding the alleged rape incident.

Mauz Ullah, a college student, spoke out, expressing their desire for justice for the alleged victim and questioning the inconsistencies between the college and police responses to the alleged assault. He questioned, "What reason did they have to apprehend the guard if no such incident transpired?"

The protests appear to have erupted spontaneously, following the 1984 prohibition on student unions in Pakistan.

Thursday, Usman Ghani, head of the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami opposition party, called for the repeal of the student union ban, suggesting that their involvement could have led to a more peaceful resolution.

He acknowledged the prevalence of sexual abuse at educational institutions and underscored the importance of a swift and just response to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to account.

Hasna Cheema, of the Aurat Foundation, added that Pakistan's police and media are ill-equipped to handle sensitive matters, often making things worse instead of better.

According to a report released last month by the Sustainable Social Development Organization, there were 7010 rape cases reported in Pakistan in 2023, with over 94% of these cases reported in Punjab.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the potential for underreporting due to social stigmas that discourage women from seeking help.

This week's protests unfolded less than a month after a woman reported being gang-raped while working on a polio vaccination drive in southern Sindh province.

Three individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and her husband expelled her from their home after the alleged assault, accusing her of shaming their family name.

The protests in Rawalpindi and Gujrat, both in Punjab, Pakistan, can be seen as part of a larger movement against sexual misconduct in Asia.

These incidents in Pakistan have sparked worldwide conversations about the need for stronger action against sexual violence, highlighting the global issue of gender-based violence.

