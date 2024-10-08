In recent times, the number of vehicles, specifically cars, has soared to record highs in Germany.

Despite the proposed shift towards sustainable transportation, Germany continues to see an uptick in vehicle ownership. As per data from the Federal Statistical Office, the country had 580 cars for every 1,000 residents at the beginning of 2024, down slightly from 583 in 2022 but still higher than 578 in 2023. The total number of registered cars hit a record high of 49.1 million at the start of 2024, with a notable increase from 543 vehicles per 1,000 residents in 2014.

However, regional disparities exist. The western states of Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Bavaria saw the highest vehicle densities at 655, 630, and 623 cars per 1,000 residents, respectively. On the other hand, Berlin, Hamburg, and Bremen, with their robust public transit systems, had lower densities of 329, 426, and 435 cars per 1,000 residents, respectively. The lowest vehicle density was found in Saxony, with 534 cars per 1,000 residents. In all eastern states, vehicle ownership was lower than the national average, while western states consistently surpassed it.

Electric vehicles only accounted for a minor portion of registered cars, with 2.9% being pure electric in 2024, up from 2.1% in the previous year. While new car registrations fell somewhat, the decrease was more pronounced for electric vehicles, with a 32% decline in new registrations for this segment from January to August. This led to a decrease in the share of electric vehicles in newly registered cars, falling from 18.6% in 2023 to 12.7% in 2024. The decline could be attributed in part to the discontinuation of state subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

