In potential future re-election, Trump signals the termination of Special Counsel Jack Smith's role.

Trump, a potential Republican U.S. president, declared during a podcast with host Hugh Hewitt that if victorious in the November election, he'd swiftly oust special counsel Jack Smith. His words were clear: "I'd get rid of him in two seconds." Trump additionally brushed off rumors of his admiration for Adolf Hitler as baseless.

In this interview, Trump launched a scathing attack on the special counsel, who operates under the U.S. Department of Justice's independent arm. He labeled him as "extremely dishonest." This caught the attention of the Democratic campaign team of Harris, who accused Trump of thinking he was "above the law." Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland under President Joe Biden, has been investigateing two cases against Trump post his departing the White House.

Smith garnered an indictment against Trump in a Washington D.C. court, accusing him of attempting to manipulate the election following his loss against Biden in 2020. In another case, Smith instigated a criminal investigation in the Florida documents affair. However, this was halted by a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon. Cannon justified her decision by arguing that Attorney General Garland had breached the Constitution by appointing the special counsel to probe the case. Consequently, Cannon granted a motion from Trump's legal team.

Smith raised an appeal against the decision. During a Thursday interview, Trump commended Cannon as a "brave, intelligent judge." Meanwhile, Trump's former U.S. president lawyers filed a petition to dismiss the election manipulation case, relying on the same argument - illegally appointed special counsel.

A U.S. president lacks the authority to dismiss a special counsel. However, if Trump wins re-election, he could appoint a fresh attorney general, enabling the execution of the dismissal. Similarly, a justice minister selected by Trump could drop the charges against him at the federal level.

The Democratic campaign team of Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Trump for showing contempt towards special counsel Jack Smith, labeling him as believing he's "above the law." Despite the potential legal limitations, if re-elected, Trump could appoint a new attorney general to facilitate the dismissal of Smith.

With the special investigator, Jack Smith, accusing him of election manipulation and the Florida documents affair, Trump praised Judge Aileen Cannon for halting Smith's investigation, calling her "brave" and "intelligent."

Read also: