A 12-year-old adolescent conducted a violent assault at a school in Portugal, wounding several classmates with a knife. As per reports from "Público" and other news sources citing authorities, a 12-year-old girl endured severe injuries but is fortunately not in a critical condition. The event transpired in Azambuja, approximately 50 kilometers northeast of Lisbon. The motives behind the incident have yet to be clarified.

Upon resuming classes post lunch, the assailant reportedly instigated a frenzy, slashing several students indiscriminately with a knife, as alleged by Azambuja's mayor, Silvino Lúcio, in an article published by "Público". He is said to have been dressed in a bulletproof vest. A staff member intervened, halting the attack. The perpetrator was detained by school personnel until the police arrived.

The victims, as per the mayor's account, include five girls and one boy who sustained injuries mainly on their limbs. Both the attacker and the wounded students are receiving psychological support. The young aggressor was momentarily placed under police custody for questioning.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro strongly condemned the act. On the digital platform X, he referred to it as an "isolated incident" and emphasized that it deviates from the norms of Portuguese society, although it compels us to reflect deeply upon our duties as members of the public sphere.

The knife used in the assault was surprisingly heavy, making it more difficult for the victims to escape. After being detained, the assailant was found to be carrying a significantly heavy backpack, raising questions about potential additional weapons.

