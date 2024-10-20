In Oregon, an individual was declared guilty following allegations that he kept a woman captive inside a subterranean cell constructed from cinder blocks.

Negasi Zuberi, aged 30, was convicted on Friday for abduction, transporting a victim for illicit sexual acts, and unlawfully having a firearm and ammunition as a felon, as stated in a press release from the Department of Justice.

Zuberi pretended to be a police officer and employed a Taser and handcuffs to apprehend a victim in the backseat of his car in July 2023 in Seattle, according to the press release. He then drove her over 400 miles to his residence in Klamath Falls, "pausing en route to sexually assault her," the statement adds.

At his residence, Zuberi relocated the victim into a "prison cell he had constructed in his garage," the Justice Department press release mentions.

"The woman repeatedly pounded on the cell door until it broke open and she escaped," the press release says. "The victim retrieved a firearm from Zuberi’s vehicle, fled his garage, and flagged down a passing motorist who contacted 911."

Police apprehended Zuberi the day after in Reno, Nevada.

The July incident wasn't the first time Zuberi had abducted a victim, as per authorities: During the course of their investigation, federal agents discovered that approximately six weeks prior, he had kidnapped and sexually assaulted another victim.

"While in the custody of Zuberi, his first victim noticed stacked cinder blocks in his garage that he later used to construct the cell where he detained his second victim," the release says.

The abduction charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, according to the release.

The jury deliberated for a little over four hours before announcing their verdict, as reported by CNN affiliate KDRV.

During his closing arguments, Zuberi's defense lawyer, Michael Berthoff, focused on what he depicted as inconsistencies in the two victims' testimonies. "This case is about nothing other than the credibility of" the victims, he stated, according to KDVR.

On the other hand, Assistant US Attorney for Oregon Nathan Lichvarcik presented images of one victim's injuries.

"The ER doctor recognized it immediately; someone hit her... those are the signs of power, control, and forced domination," he said, according to KDVR. "Those are the signs of rape."

The jury found Negasi Zuberi guilty on all counts, including abduction and illicit sexual acts, which will significantly impact us as a community, as stated by the local authorities. During the trial, both victims testified about their harrowing experiences with Zuberi, stressing the importance of standing up against such crimes and protecting ourselves and our loved ones.

