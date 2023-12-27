... in nutrition and the environment?

You don't necessarily need a crystal ball to look into the future. Many innovations and laws that will be introduced in the new year are already in place. These changes will be important in the areas of nutrition and the environment, as reported by the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Center and Stiftung Warentest, among others.

Extension of the one-way deposit

From January 1, the deposit regulation will also apply to previously deposit-free milk and milk mix drinks in disposable bottles and cans, with a one-way deposit of 25 cents. This also includes many energy drinks, which often have a high whey content. "This change is sensible and long overdue," says Philip Heldt, environmental expert at the NRW consumer advice center. "Because it ends the confusion as to which drinks cans and bottles are now subject to a deposit and which are not. This makes it easier for consumers when shopping and at the deposit machine. It should also mean that fewer drinks containers end up carelessly in the environment."

Changes to the Nutri-Score

From 2024, the sugar content of drinks will be assessed uniformly - regardless of whether they are juice, lemonade, milk or plant-based drinks. Sweetened drinks and zero-sugar drinks will also fall under the new rule. Only drinks with a low sugar content will receive a favorable rating. In future, water will be the only beverage in level A. In future, sugary muesli will only receive a C (previously: A).

Oils and nuts and olives with unsaturated fatty acids, such as linseed, olive or rapeseed oil, will receive a better rating in future.

Some processed foods such as frozen pizzas currently still have a Nutri-Score of A. However, this will probably deteriorate to a C in 2024.

EU battery regulation comes into force

From February 18, the European Battery Regulation will apply in all EU member states. The first new requirement is that a certain percentage of recycled metals must be used in batteries. From 2025, targets for recycling and collecting old batteries will be gradually introduced and increased. From 2027, consumers will be able to install and remove their device batteries and rechargeable batteries themselves, which will increase the service life of cell phones, for example. Each battery will then have a label and a QR code with information on its service life, charging capacity, shelf life, chemical composition, hazardous ingredients and safety risks.

Origin labeling for unpackaged meat

Unprocessed packaged pork, sheep, goat and poultry meat has had to be labeled with the country of rearing and the country of slaughter since 2015. The basis for this labeling is EU law. From February 1, 2024, the origin of unpackaged, unprocessed pork, sheep, goat and poultry meat must also be labeled in Germany, for example in service counters or butchers' shops. As is usual for loose goods, this labeling must be provided on a sign, a notice or other written or electronic information in a clearly visible place.

State animal husbandry labeling is coming

In the new year, a new state animal husbandry label will be gradually introduced - initially for pork. The label will initially be voluntary, but will become mandatory after a two-year transition period.

VAT in the catering industry rises again to 19 percent

The VAT rate in the catering industry will rise again to 19 percent from January 1. A permanent reduced VAT rate of 7% on the consumption of food in restaurants did not receive a majority in the Bundestag in September 2023. The tax reduction for food in restaurants was introduced temporarily on July 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and extended several times, most recently until the end of 2023.

Tighter limits for drinking water

As new European regulations for the protection of drinking water have been in force since June 2023, the Drinking Water Ordinance has been updated. Some limit values will be tightened or newly introduced. For example, a limit value for bisphenol A will apply from January 12, 2024, and other new limit values will follow, such as for microcystin-LR (from January 2026) and for PFAS (perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, with gradual introduction from January 2026 and 2028 respectively).

Existing limit values for arsenic, lead and chromium are also to be tightened from 2028. The current limit value for lead of a maximum of ten micrograms per liter (μg/L) is already generally exceeded by drinking water that flows through lead pipes. There are very few lead water pipes left in Germany, but the few that remain must be replaced or decommissioned by January 12, 2026, as the heavy metal is hazardous to health even in very small quantities.

