In NLCS Game 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumph over the New York Mets, securing their passage to the World Series.

The Dodgers' offensive prowess had been the talking point throughout the series, and it remained the focus on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles, with Tommy Edman contributing four RBIs, annihilated the Mets for the fourth time in six matches.

The Dodgers will go head-to-head against the New York Yankees in the World Series showdown, with Game 1 set for Friday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers clinched the World Series title four years ago and have boasted seven championships in total.

