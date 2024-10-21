Skip to content
In NLCS Game 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumph over the New York Mets, securing their passage to the World Series.

The Dodgers from Los Angeles secure their passage to the World Series for the first time in two years, following their 10-5 victory over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Under the guidance of Tommy Edman, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphantly overcame the New York Mets by a score of 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS, securing their place in the World Series.

The Dodgers' offensive prowess had been the talking point throughout the series, and it remained the focus on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles, with Tommy Edman contributing four RBIs, annihilated the Mets for the fourth time in six matches.

The Dodgers will go head-to-head against the New York Yankees in the World Series showdown, with Game 1 set for Friday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers clinched the World Series title four years ago and have boasted seven championships in total.

(Note: This report will be updated)

The Dodgers' impressive performance in sports continues, as they secured another victory against the Mets.After their World Series win four years ago, the Dodgers look forward to showcasing their sporting skills against the New York Yankees.

