In Mainz, skilled professional Kohr comes to the rescue of a distressed woman in dire straits.

On the soccer field, Dominik Kohr from Mainz 05 has a reputation for being a rough player. With five yellow cards in just six Bundesliga matches, he's no stranger to controversy. But off the pitch, he proved to be a hero.

According to various news sources, Kohr might have saved a woman's life by acting swiftly and with care. During a trip home from a charity game for a sick child, the 30-year-old midfielder spotted someone in distress by the roadside. "It looked strange, so I turned back around and saw the woman lying there," he told SWR in a phone interview.

He headed to the closest rest area and contacted the police, who took the necessary measures. It turned out that the elderly woman had been reported missing and was in a dire situation. The police stated that she was "acutely hypothermic," and her survival for the night was in doubt. Kohr later found out from the authorities that the woman was on the mend.

"I get chills when I hear she's doing better now," Kohr said, but he downplayed his actions: "Anyone who knows me knows that I have another side, that I'm a caring person, a family person. So it's not surprising that stereotypes can develop," said Kohr, who was currently serving a suspension for collecting five yellow cards in just six Bundesliga games. "You have to learn from this and become smarter."

