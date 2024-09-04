- In Lüneburg county, a blaze annihilates numerous classic automobiles.

A blob of flames demolished numerous vintage cars at a barn in Bleckede, under the jurisdiction of Lüneburg district. Preliminary assessments propose that around six vehicles succumbed to the fiery inferno, as reported by the police. Various residents set off the fire department's alarm systems during daybreak. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. The firefighters managed to quell the flames swiftly. Regrettably, the barn was reduced to ashes, yet fortunately, nearby homes remained unscathed.

The authorities are keeping an open mind regarding the potential culprits, with technical malfunction or arson under consideration. The estimated cost of the damage surpasses several thousand euros.

The police are investigating the possibility of arson due to the barn fire, given the suspicious circumstances. Upon hearing the fire alarm, the local police were swift to arrive at the scene.

