In light of the circumstances, it's crucial that Sean "Diddy" Combs remains detained.

For many years, music mogul Sean "Puff Daddy" or "P. Diddy" Combs has been accused of mistreating and mistreating women. Currently, the American rapper is under investigation for charges such as sex trafficking and organized crime. In the opinion of a judge, Combs is posing a threat to the public and has denied his request for house arrest while awaiting trial.

Hip-hop magnate Sean Combs will continue to be locked up until his trial on charges of sex trafficking, organized crime, and other crimes. The federal judge refused to consider the arguments presented by his legal team to release him on bail and house arrest. Combs was arrested on Monday night at a Manhattan hotel in New York City, and the charges against him were unveiled on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

According to the entertainment news outlet "Deadline," the judge sides with the prosecutor's argument during a nearly two-hour hearing in a New York courtroom that Combs poses a risk to the public, particularly potential witnesses against him.

$50 Million Bond and Home Confinement

After entering a plea of not guilty in court, Combs' lawyers demanded a $50 million (approximately €45 million) bail and house arrest. Following an examination by both sides and a brief recess, the judge declared that Combs must remain in custody.

Although Combs can still petition the district court for an appeal, it is unlikely that it will overturn the judge's decision, according to the industry magazine's report. The defense plans to argue anyway. A preliminary hearing in this matter is scheduled for September 24. The trial date for Combs has not yet been set.

Sean "Puff Daddy" or "P. Diddy" Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits, including accusations of sexual misconduct, such as a $30 million lawsuit from one of the producers of his latest album "The Love Album: Off The Grid." His ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura accused him in November 2023 of involvement in sex trafficking and abuse. Following this, other individuals have come forward with similar allegations against the rapper.

