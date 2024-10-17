In light of the 1966 Wembley event, is Tuchel potentially lifting the English-German jinx?

Thomas Tuchel is all set to lead the English national football team to a significant trophy, becoming the first German coach to do so. Not everyone is thrilled about this development, perhaps due to the historical tension between the two countries, dating back to 1966.

Tuchel, set to take charge in January, acknowledged the less-than-warm welcome he received by some sections of the English football community. The "Daily Mail" had accused him of being an "unwanted patriot," but the former Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach expressed his desire to change the minds of his critics.

Looking back at history, Alex Ferguson, a highly respected Scottish manager, is considered the last Englishman to truly represent the nation. English fans may have overlooked his nationality, given his impressive resume and service to Manchester United. Tuchel, too, hopes for the same understanding and acceptance.

The curse of England's 1966 World Cup triumph has been a subject of debate and ridicule for decades, and Europe's powerhouse, Germany, has often been blamed for hindering England's progress in major tournaments. This summer was no different, as England bounced out of the European Championship in the final, losing to Spain. The defeat was a hard pill to swallow, but the public transport in Gelsenkirchen, the venue for the semifinal, was blamed for causing more pain.

The curse has haunted England through various tournaments, including the 2006 World Cup quarterfinals in Gelsenkirchen itself, where a young Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the killing blow. England has also suffered at the hands of Germany in Mexico, Turin, again in Wembley, and in South Africa. The victories against Germany have not been enough to heal the 1966 wound.

The relationship with Germany has not been all bad, with England recording victories against them. However, the curse remains a thorn in the side of English football, with 1966 cast as a dark shadow over the team's history.

Most recent reminders of the curse include the World Cup semifinal in 1990, where the Three Lions lost to Germany in a penalty shootout, and the European Championship semifinal in 1996, where Gareth Southgate missed the decisive spot-kick. The pain of these losses has lingered for English football fans and continues to fuel the curse.

Four years later, England's legendary Wembley Stadium faced further humiliation during its farewell match, with Dietmar Hamann, a German midfielder, scoring a direct free kick to help Germany win 1-0. The defeat, which took place on a chilly October day in 2000, left English fans disappointed and solidified the curse once more.

Gareth Southgate's Double Failure (Paraphrased)

Back to Southgate, back to the drama once more. The incident resurfaced in 2021 at the continental COVID-EM. However, let's rewind to 2010: The boisterous Germans, champions of the world four years later, eliminated England in the World Cup round of 16 amidst the South African vuvuzela mania, winning 4-1. Fast forward to 2021: Wembley, chaos, yet again. England managed to advance to the final, taking revenge on Germany (breaking the curse!) in the round of 16 due to Thomas Müller's missed opportunity. In the final, it was Italy they faced off against. Once more, the outcome hung in the balance, leading to a penalty shootout. Southgate, now in charge, introduced two fresh shooters in the last minute of extra time, believing in their skills.

Alas, his faith was misplaced. Rashford hit the post, and Sancho struggled against Italy's extraordinary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. Ugly incidents of racial abuse against the young players followed. Noteworthy, Southgate turned the double blow into a scientific concept. No more penalty shootout disappointments for England. The strategy paid off. In the sweltering summer of 2024, in Düsseldorf, the Lions vanquished the robust Swiss in the quarter-finals. Yet, they remained title-less. Southgate stepped down after introspection, and Lee Carsley took over as the interim coach. His tenure also turned out to be a misfortune. The team faltered against Greece in the Nations League. Carsley himself yearned for a "world-class coach" to lead the Three Lions. They seem to have found him now, with Tuchel.

The 51-year-old is expected to finish an 18-month rehabilitation program, culminating in the World Cup title victory in 2026. "The objective for the following 18 months is nothing less than the summit of international football," claimed the new team leader during his introduction: "Everyone can be assured of that - regardless of the nationality stamped on my passport." The catch: Even the German national team, currently grappling under coach Julian Nagelsmann, has laid claim to the same goal. Oh dear.

Tuchel, as he prepares to lead the English national football team, understands the historical tension between England and Germany, particularly regarding the 1966 World Cup. He aims to change the perceptions of his critics, hoping for the same understanding and acceptance that Scottish manager Alex Ferguson received.

Despite the challenges, Tuchel believes in overcoming the curse that has plagued England's performances in international tournaments, often resulting in losses to Germany. Like Ferguson and German coach Jurgen Klopp, he seeks to win over skeptics and guide England to major titles.

