In lieu of receiving assistance, we're experiencing shelling with tanks. This is the report from Gaza medical authorities regarding Kamal Adwan hospital.

The Gaza Health Department and the hospital director in Beit Lahiya, located north of Gaza, have revealed to CNN that Israeli forces invaded the hospital compound twice within the past 24 hours, firing at various parts of the facility.

Gaza health authorities have alerted CNN of the hospital's worsening situation over the past few days, with the facility running short on resources and in dire need of aid as an influx of injured individuals from nearby areas is received.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital director, stated in a video recorded late Thursday that Israeli tanks and bulldozers stormed the hospital compound and started shooting at various areas, emphasizing that "all departments of the hospital are under direct shelling."

"Rather than receiving aid, we are receiving tanks," he said.

Kamal Adwan is among the few minimally operational hospitals in northern Gaza, primarily serving patients from nearby conflict zones. Despite its limited capacity, it has become the primary receiving facility for most of the injured individuals from the surrounding violence.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that WHO has yet to establish contact with the hospital personnel since the raid on Kamal Adwan hospital.

"This development is deeply concerning, given the number of patients being treated and individuals seeking shelter there," Ghebreyesus said, expressing concern. Prior to Friday's raid, he said, WHO and its partners had succeeded in reaching Kamal Adwan "amid hostilities in the vicinity" and transferred 23 patients and 26 caregivers to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israeli military claimed in a statement Friday that their forces were operating in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital based on "intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure." They added that in the weeks prior to the operation, they facilitated patient evacuations and maintained emergency services.

COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for overseeing aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, reported on Friday that in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO, several patients and their escorts were evacuated from the hospital, in addition to providing fuel, blood units, and medical equipment to the facility.

However, according to WHO's Ghebreyesus, the hospital is currently housing around 200 patients alongside hundreds of people seeking shelter.

'Stunned by the entry of bulldozers and tanks'

Maher Shamiya, spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, informed CNN on Friday that Israeli forces had demolished parts of the hospital's wall. He further stated that the oxygen station had been damaged by Israeli gunfire.

Shamiya revealed that the military had intruded into the hospital yard for a second time early Friday morning, separating men and women before communication became impossible.

In his video message, Safiya expressed his shock at the entry of bulldozers and tanks into the hospital compound, adding that tanks began firing at the upper floors, shattering windows and creating a sense of panic, terror, and fear, causing everyone in the hospital to gather in the stairwell.

One video showed Abu Safiya speaking from within the Intensive Care Unit where patients and medical staff were huddled. He reported that some seriously injured individuals were dying. Abu Safiya also disclosed that multiple properties surrounding the hospital had been set ablaze.

On Thursday night, a convoy of supplies from the World Health Organization arrived at the hospital, Safiya said, showing a fuel tanker and other vehicles near the facility.

Safiya stated that the convoy delivered enough fuel for five days, as well as 200 units of blood and a few additional supplies, but no food or water.

He revealed that he had talked to Israeli officials.

"I explained the critical condition of the patients and the injured individuals in the hospital, emphasizing the need for evacuation," he said.

The Gaza Health Ministry informed CNN on Friday that 23 injured individuals had been evacuated in six ambulances. Safiya reported that there were 70 critically injured individuals at the hospital requiring evacuation.

Safiya also confirmed that there was a significant number of injured individuals in the Jabalya district of northern Gaza, which has been experiencing intense Israeli military activity in recent days.

"We have no medical assistance that can reach them, and I have no means to assist them even if they were able to reach us. We have nothing to offer them," Safiya said, expressing his concerns about the situation.

It has been 21 days since Israel has intensified its military operations in northern Gaza. Authorities in Gaza claim that the military has impeded aid from reaching certain areas and displaced many of its residents. Israel argues that its goal is to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expresses concern over the situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Middle East, as they have yet to establish contact with the hospital personnel since the raid.

The hospital director in Beit Lahiya, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, mentions receiving supplies from WHO on Thursday night, including fuel and blood, but no food or water, despite the hospital's dire need and critical condition of its patients.

Read also: