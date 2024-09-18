In Lebanon, yet another explosive device linked to Hezbollah detonates, resulting in around 300 casualties.

Recent incidents in Lebanon have left over 300 individuals injured and claimed the lives of nine, as per reliable sources. This unfolded following a series of explosions impacting numerous electronic devices.

Previously, Lebanese security sources suggested that affiliated devices belonging to the Hisbollah group were the targets of the explosions. Supporting the claim, representatives from the Shia militia indicated that "handheld devices akin to walkie-talkies" were among those that detonated. Witnesses in some southern Beirut suburbs reported hearing similar sounds as the day prior. Meanwhile, funeral services were underway in the area for victims of the previous day's pager explosions.

High-ranking Hisbollah figure Hashim Safieddine responded to the pager explosions by stating, "The consequences of this aggression will be met with appropriate retaliation."

Injuries to the Limbs and Stomach

At least one of the explosions occurred near a religious event organized by the militant Hisbollah group, where people had gathered to mourn those who were harmed by the pager attacks the day prior.

Reports from the security sector indicated that several of the afflicted individuals had injuries to their limbs or abdomen. According to a police officer, Hisbollah had acquired the handheld devices around five months prior, coinciding with the procurement of the pagers. These devices can facilitate wireless communication, similar to cell phones, while pagers, which were once popular, are mainly used for text messaging. Residents in the southern port city of Tyre reported hearing explosion noises as well, leading to the deployment of numerous ambulances.

Fears of Escalation Surface

On the previous day, approximately 2,800 individuals were injured and at least 12 were killed as pagers simultaneously detonated at various locations across Lebanon. Many of the wounded are believed to be members of the pro-Iranian Hisbollah, which has engaged in conflicts against Israel from Lebanon. These occurrences have sparked speculation that Israel may be responsible for the attacks.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the subsequent wave of explosions when asked. Reports emerged that more than 30 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon towards Israel, though no casualties were initially reported.

The recent attacks have sparked concerns about the potential escalation of violence beyond the Gaza Strip. The Hisbollah militia has once more threatened Israel with retaliation. Prior to the Wednesday explosions, the Iranian-backed Islamists had warned Israel to anticipate "severe reprisals" in response to the previous day's "massacre." The leader of Hisbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, announced a speech scheduled for Thursday.

Other affected individuals in the recent attacks also reported injuries to their limbs or stomach, suggesting a wide range of damages from the explosions. The ongoing tensions between Hisbollah and Israel have led to fears of other incidents, with other parts of Lebanon and potentially Israel also at risk.

