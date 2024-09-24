In Kiev at 13:17, the "victory strategy" encompasses an invitation to NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Strategy" Includes NATO Invitation for Ukraine

The "Victory Strategy" presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Kiev involves inviting Ukraine to join NATO, as per a statement from Andrij Jermak, head of Zelensky's office, during a New York appearance. This strategy encompasses both military and diplomatic aspects. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in part, was fueled by Kiev's aspirations to join the western military alliance.

12:42: Post Zelensky's Peace Proposals, Russia Stands Firm on War Goals

Despite Kiev's interest in negotiations, Moscow continues to pursue its war objectives in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskow stated, "Once these objectives are achieved, in one way or another, the special military operation will conclude." Peskow was responding to Zelensky's assertion, made during his US visit, that an end to the war was increasingly probable. Zelensky is presenting his "Victory Strategy" in the US in an attempt to pressure Moscow into diplomatic talks. Russia's objectives include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia; preventing Ukraine's NATO membership; and, previously, the ousting of the Kiev government. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate aim is the annexation of all Ukraine.

11:59: Wuhledar Situation Worsens - Russian Troops Likely Using Underhand Tactics

According to Deepstate, a pro-Ukrainian military channel, the situation in the Wuhledar city is deteriorating. Russian forces are attempting to surround the area while simultaneously reducing it to ruins with artillery and other means. Deepstate reports no entry of Russian troops (update from 09:27). "Holding out to the end means sacrificing our soldiers, which is unacceptable. We should have considered the consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not giving up and continue to fight," reports a source. According to Nexta, Russia is utilizing the "scorched earth" tactic, bombing Wuhledar heavily from the air.

11:15: High-Resolution Satellite Images Show Extensive Damage in Russian Ammunition Depots

Ukraine has recently conducted a series of successful attacks on Russian ammunition depots, destroying significant quantities of rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar reveal the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabr'sk and Toropez.

10:46: Devastating Attacks on Saporishshya: One Dead, Several Injured, and Extensive DestructionRussian air strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishshya have resulted in one death and several injuries, according to official reports. The area was hit by "massive air strikes" within two hours on Monday evening, as reported by the state civil defense agency. "One man was killed and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram. Moreover, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings were set ablaze. A city administration employee reported that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07: Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier Likely Unfit for Future Service"The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being deployed to the front, according to a Forbes report. Correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow explains that the deployment of the crew could be a sign of Russia's financial struggles.

09:27: Wuhledar on the Edge - Russian Troops Reportedly AdvancingRussian troops are reportedly advancing on the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian forces have entered Wuhledar - the assault on the city has commenced," wrote Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also reported the attack. State-owned Russian media reported that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is being encircled, and fighting is taking place to the east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner told ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing on Wuhledar from multiple directions, like a pincer. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. It seems unlikely that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will be able to maintain control over the area."

08:59: Russia and Ukraine Clash with Drones OvernightRussia's air defense allegedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to state reports. Six were intercepted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one over the Bryansk region, as reported by TASS news agency, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine's air force reported that Russia attacked them with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. Seventy-nine drones were reportedly shot down or forced to crash. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark Stands Firm on Long-Range Strikes Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen advocates for the allies of Ukraine to authorize the use of Western weapons with extended reach against Russia. Her proposal is to put an end to the debates regarding borders. Frederiksen clarified in an interview with Bloomberg that the most significant boundary has already been breached. "And that was the moment when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She firmly denies allowing any Russian entity to dictate what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Cost-Saving Measures as Russian Soldiers Reported Missing

According to an anonymous call published by Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers are allegedly buried on the battlefield to avoid substantial family compensation payments. A resident of the Russian region of Belgorod was told bluntly, "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there. And then they're reported missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?" The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to range from approximately $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 Discord from Russia Offers No War Resolution Prospects

While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promotes a "victory plan" in the US, no signs of resolving the conflict have emerged from Russia. As per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin maintains a stance of disinterest in a settlement that doesn't entail the complete subjugation of the Ukrainian government and the dismantling of the Ukrainian state. High-ranking Russian representatives have recently expressed reluctance to participate in the next peace summit. Furthermore, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov reaffirmed that Russia is not prepared to negotiate under any circumstance other than Ukrainian surrender and regards NATO and the West as a common adversary.

06:27 Stronger Cooperation Could Speed Up End of Russian Aggression, Says Zelenskyy

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, resolute actions by the US government could expedite the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine towards the beginning of next year. Zelenskyy mentioned in a post on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation that the end of the year presents a genuine opportunity to enhance collaboration between Ukraine and the US.

05:44 Teenage Arson Attack on Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two teenagers conducted an arson attack on a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, according to the Baza Telegram channel. The 16-year-olds were subsequently apprehended and reportedly asserted that they were offered $20,000 to carry out the assault. The helicopter sustained significant damage, according to Russian media. A similar incident occurred on September 11, when two minors torched a Mi-8 helicopter at the Noyabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. There have been recurrent acts of sabotage in various regions of Russia, including train derailments. In January, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some Russian railways had been targeted by "unknown adversaries" of the Putin regime.

04:44 Long-Range Missiles Delivery for Kyiv Discussed by G7The foreign ministers of the G7 countries will address potential deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, capable of striking Russian territory, on Monday. This information was made public by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. Additionally, Russia is reportedly receiving new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran consistently denying this fact.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace May be Nearer Than We Think"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses a positive outlook on peace with Russia. In an interview with US broadcaster ABC News, he stated, "I think we are closer to peace than we think." He emphasized the importance of continued backing from the US and its partners during the interview.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Attacks in SaporizhzhiaRussian troops engaged in yet another series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia late on Tuesday evening. One fatality was reported by regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official cited by Suspilne stated that five people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured. At least 23 people were harmed in earlier attacks on the city, and seven more individuals were injured in the hours preceding and following the latest attack. Two houses were reportedly destroyed in the latest assault, although the type of weapon used remains uncertain. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure within the city, resulting in a fire that was successfully extinguished by emergency services without any injuries reported.

1:29 Ukrainian Forces Facing Intense Pressure in Pokrovsk AreaThe Ukrainian military is experiencing intense pressure in the eastern part of the country, as per their own reports. As mentioned in their evening report, the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove remains tense. Out of the 125 Russian attacks along the front, more than half occurred in this sector. The main focus of the enemy's attacks was Pokrovsk, according to the Ukrainian military leadership. Although independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing down the Russian advance on strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains critical for the defenders near Kurachove. The Russian troops' advances near Hirnyk pose a threat to encircle several units there. Similarly, an outflanking of defensive positions is indicated farther south near Vuhledar, a town the Russians have failed to capture in previous frontal assaults.

0:28 American Convicted in Russia for Attempted Child AbductionAn American citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for allegedly attempting to leave the country without his Russian ex-wife's consent, taking their four-year-old son with him. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found him guilty of attempted "abduction" and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. The court explained on Telegram that without obtaining his ex-wife's consent, he attempted to take the child out of the country. He was caught trying to cross the border into Poland through a forest area with his son, before being stopped by border guards. Tensions between the US and Russia are high due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Casualties Reported After Russian Village Attacked near Ukrainian BorderThree people have been killed and two injured, including a child, in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was reportedly bombed by the Ukrainian army on Monday.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz's German Support After New York MeetingFollowing a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany's support. "We are extremely grateful to Germany for its support," Zelensky said on X. "Together, we have saved numerous lives, and we can certainly do more to strengthen security across the entire European continent." However, Scholz reiterated Germany's stance on not providing Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: Declining Russian Aircraft Carrier Sends Crew to War in UkraineRussia's only operational aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," has been plagued with numerous breakdowns since its launch in the 1980s, despite having made only a few deployments. The magazine "Forbes" reports that soldiers from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are increasingly being sent to fight in Ukraine, not on the aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. The report suggests that this is one of the measures deployed by Russia to meet its monthly recruitment needs, estimated at 30,000 new fighters each month. Meanwhile, the Kuznetsov is reportedly deteriorating and is more likely to become a permanent resident of the Murmansk coastline.

In response to Zelensky's "Victory Strategy" that involves inviting Ukraine to join NATO, many experts believe that Russia's ultimate aim is the annnexation of all Ukraine.

In his attempt to pressure Moscow into diplomatic talks, President Zelensky is presenting his "Victory Strategy" to the European Union during his US visit.

Read also: